This past week the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library had the pleasure of having schools start to visit the library again. One of the services we as a public library provide is a place for students to visit on field trips. When we do field trips for elementary classes, some of the activities that usually take place are stories, crafts and of course a tour. This is one of the things that I enjoy the most about my job.
On Wednesday, Eastside Elementary School pre-kindergarten and special needs classes stopped by the library for a visit. We read a wonderful book called “How I Became a Pirate” by Melinda Long. After the story I took the kids on a tour of the library.
We ended the visit with a fun craft. The kids each got to decorate their very own pirate hat. All of the kids were so creative, and when they were done we had a great crew of pirates in the children’s section.
Then on Thursday and Friday, City Park School second-graders stopped by the library for a visit. We read “Shark Detective!” by Jessica Olien, did a fun jellyfish craft and of course we ended the trips with a tour of the library. Much fun was had by all.
I am sure you noticed a theme with the books and crafts. Everything was chosen with our upcoming summer reading program in mind. The awesome theme this summer is “Oceans of Possibilities.” You can find an infinite amount of information, entertainment and knowledge in books.
This summer it will be back to business as usual for the program. We will have amazing in-person performers, crafts, activities and a reading challenge for all ages. Be on the lookout for more information about the summer fun we have planned.
But wait, I am not done. There is even more to share with you. On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. come celebrate Free Comic Book Day with us. You can draw with illustrator Adam Sanford, get your face painted by Smudgy Face, do some fun crafts and get a free comic book. We have comics for all ages while supplies last.
If you are interested in finding out more about what we offer, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
