Each month we love to introduce you to community members who use the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System. This month I would like to introduce you to Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library patron Natalie Grace and her sons.
I met the Grace family during the tornado warning on Tuesday afternoon. We took everyone downstairs to the safest area in the building, the Friends area, to wait out the warning. During that time I had a chance to talk with Natalie and her three sons, Samuel, Abel and Andy. Read on to find out more.
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Natalie Grace: We love the outdoors: hiking, biking and swimming.
Q: How do you use the library?
Grace: We go to the library about once a week and request books across Georgia.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Grace: It’s a valuable resource to read and learn for my kids. They spend hours reading the day we get home. Just absorbing and enjoying all the new material.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Grace: “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek” by Annie Dillard.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Grace: “Project Hail Mary” by Andry Weir.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Grace: We would have a ball with all of our favorite comic authors, Gary Larson, BIll Watterson and Jim Davis.
• I hope you enjoyed getting to know the Grace family. They visit the library often, you may run into them if you drop by.
We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about what the library offers check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by.
We can’t wait to see you!
