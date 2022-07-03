Summer at the library is filled with books, reading challenges and fun, free programs. On Tuesday, the library hosted a drawing program led by illustrator Adam Sanford.
Sanford is an artist based in North Georgia. He has illustrated multiple books, but what is even more wonderful is that he has written and illustrated his own picture book, “Samuel Shootingstar.” I could not pass up the chance to ask him a few questions. Read on to learn more about this local illustrator.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Sanford: I am an illustrator, author and art educator based in North Georgia. I got my BFA (bachelor of fine arts) in drawing and painting from the School of Art and Design at Kennesaw State University. I am a husband, a dad, and a wearer of orange hats!
Q: What is it like being an illustrator, author and artist?
Sanford: I love being an artist! As an illustrator, I have worked with various authors, performers, conventions, photographers and media companies across the country and internationally including Warner Media and Hulu. I feel very blessed to get paid to draw and create for a living.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time? If not a book, then a movie or TV show?
Sanford: That’s a hard one. My favorite fiction book is probably “The Night Circus,” my favorite nonfiction book is “Imaginative Realism,” and my favorite movie is “Back to the Future.”
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Sanford: The last book I recommended was “Art & Fear.” It’s a great book to inspire people to get over their fears and get creating.
Q: How do you use or have you used the library?
Sanford: I love coming to the library just to wander. That is a fantastic way to surprise myself and find something unexpected to read. I also look through the children’s books to get inspired by all the illustrations.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Sanford: My mom was a first-grade teacher, and she used to take my sisters and me to the library as often as we could go when we were kids. I would always check out a how to draw book, a magic trick book and some kind of fairy or fantasy book. I just remember it being a wonderful, quiet place where we could pick what we wanted to learn, and I think those experiences are a huge part of the foundation that made me a lifelong learner and inspired a boy who loved to draw to become a professional artist.
• You can find out more about Sanford and his work at https://sanfordadam.wixsite.com/portfolio. The library does own a copy of his book “Samual Shootingstar”; I invite you to swing by and check it out.
