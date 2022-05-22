Greetings, readers!
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library has so much more than books to offer, and this summer we’re going to show you how to make the most of our resources. Oh, and we’ll teach you how to play pickleball as well ... more on that later.
For June, July and August I will be leading free lectures for the public about our various offerings. On Thursday, June 16, I’ll share about the family passes that patrons can utilize. Did you know that library cardholders can visit the Atlanta Zoo, the Center for Puppetry Arts, state park historic sites and more for free? Come to this informative class to get some great summer vacation ideas.
On Tuesday, July 12, we’ll take it on the road to the Sonoraville Recreation Complex where I’ll teach you a sport that will keep you coming back for more. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. It is played by kids and adults of all ages. Think of it as a cross between tennis, badminton and ping-pong. This event will allow beginners to learn the rules and then put them into practice on the court.
That same week on Thursday, July 14, I’ll lead a class on the many functions of your PINES library card. After this presentation you’ll be able to put books on hold, search our card catalog, renew items and more, all from the comfort of your home.
And then on Thursday, Aug. 18, you’ll have the opportunity to learn about Overdrive, which provides library cardholders access to thousands of free eBooks and eAudiobooks through the Libby app. If you like to read/listen to books on a tablet, phone, in your car or on your computer, this class is for you.
Most classes will be at the library and start at 3 p.m.; the pickleball event will start at 6 p.m. at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex. Please call the library at (706) 624-1456 and ask for Brian or send an email to latourb@ngrl.org to sign up or to glean more information.
Brian Latour is the branch services coordinator for the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
