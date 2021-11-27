The Bookshelf: Santa at the library and a letter about Going Fines Free

The holidays are truly upon us. This is always a special time of year for us and we hope all of you as well.
Keeping with the spirit of the season, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has fun holiday and winter-themed activities and crafts coming up.
We will have free ornament take-and-make kits for all ages. We will have storytime themes of Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, snowmen and more.
We are going to kick the holiday season off with a visit from Santa! Santa will be at the library for pictures on Tuesday, Nov. 30, after Move and Groove at 11 a.m. and after storytime at 4 p.m. We will have someone available to take pictures and a way for you to access them. You may also take your own pictures. Please come enjoy stories, crafts and a visit with Santa.
Also, to go along with the spirit of giving this season we are starting a Going Fines Free pilot project, removing a barrier to public library access. Darla Chambliss, library director, and Betsy Powell, assistant director and IT librarian, will explain in a letter below. Please keep reading to learn more.
Dear Bookshelf Readers,
The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System (NGRL) is participating in a two-year study to determine how the removal of overdue fines and the unblocking of library users' accounts will impact library service in this community. The NGRL library branches participating in the study are the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. We join the Piedmont Regional Library System and the Coastal Plain Library System, with assistance and support from Georgia Public Library Service, to complete this study.
Public libraries in Georgia participating in the PINES network can loan, borrow and transport books and other library materials for checkout to and from other public library systems and academic libraries within the University System of Georgia. The PINES borrowing agreement sets the parameters of service and the fine and fee rates that libraries charge for overdue items. We have been given permission from PINES membership to participate in this study.
On Dec. 1, 2021, our library system will begin clearing fines from patron accounts that have been blocked due to nonpayment of fines. To have your overdue fines removed, please gather any items that you have meant to return and we will gladly remove your old fines.
If your card was blocked in the past because of an overdue fine or fee and you were embarrassed to return the item or were too tight on cash to pay the fees, this is a great way to help our library by returning your overdue items.
We are calling this Going Fines Free. From Dec. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023, our staff members will remove any fines and fees from your account as long as you return any NGRL-owned long-overdue or lost NGRL-owned items (as you find them).
The neighboring library systems are eagerly awaiting our study results but they are not participating in this specific study and therefore items with fees owed to libraries outside our system will continue to accrue overdue fines and all regularly associated fees. You may always choose to donate your fines or fees to the library to support programming and materials, just let the circulation desk staff know you are making a donation.
The return of overdue items and long-overdue items helps our local library system in several ways. First, we can circulate the materials again, thus recapturing our initial investment in the item. Secondly, removing the fines from a library card account allows the cardholder to use all library services again.
The most encouraging aspect of this study is that we will remove barriers to library service to children in our community, as their library cards are often linked to a parent's card that may be blocked due to overdue fees. So if your child checked out 20 books for a book report five years ago and you have been afraid to return them, this is your chance.
The reason that fines and fees were introduced to the public library lending model was to encourage folks to remember to return the items borrowed, but the fine and fee levels began to increase as the materials pricing increased. For example, a video game or a 14-disk audiobook on CD can cost in the $50-$100 price range. Due to the auditing processes for all cash flowing into the library and the record-keeping tasks the library staff and the region accounting office must perform the fines and fees have become a time-consuming and sometimes cost-prohibitive practice.
If you or one of your children lost an item, you will have been accruing fines for each day the item was overdue until your account hit a maximum due amount and was blocked by the library system software.
Here’s how it works
1) Check items out from an NGRL library. Your receipt will show items that still accrue fines:
• Items from other library systems.
• Video games, Zoo Atlanta passes and other non-standard items.
2) Return the items to any NGRL branch when you’re finished with them.
3) Check out some new items! If you have any questions, you can reach out to the libraries in person, by phone or over social media.
We understand that life can get crazy and returning your library books might not be a top priority. We hope this change to our service might relieve some of that stress.
We look forward to seeing you again!
Submitted by Darla Chambliss, library director; Betsy Powell, assistant director and IT librarian; and Brandy Wyatt, library administrator.
