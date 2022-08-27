September is a full month for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. You can find so many things going on at the library. There are programs for kids, teens and adults. Plus, free classes are starting up again, and the mobile mammogram bus will be dropping by.
The mobile mammogram screening event will be on Friday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library. Peach State and CHI Medical are partnering to provide breast screenings to women 35 and older free of charge. Scheduling is the best option but walk-ins are welcome. The library will be sent fliers to share that tell how to schedule an appointment.
Classes that are being offered are:
• Job Searching, a course on how to utilize the internet to find jobs. You will also learn best practices and new trends on how to find the best employment for you. The presentation will be bilingual. The class is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12, at 4:30 p.m.
• Budgeting 101, learn how to manage your income to budget for expenses, save for emergencies, eliminate debt and plan for retirement. The presentation will be given by someone from the Georgia United Credit Union. There will be a translator present for Spanish speakers. The class is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19, at 4:30 p.m.
• Computer Basics is a course designed for beginners who would like to learn how to use a computer properly. The presentation will be bilingual. The class is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m.
There are so many more events that I can’t go over them all but here are a few that I really want to share:
• PAWS to Read, on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. JoAnne Davis from S & J Canine Coaching will bring therapy dogs to the library for reading practice with kids. If you have a child who needs to practice reading, drop by the library so they can team up with a furry reading buddy.
• Learn @ the Library: UV Resin Magnets, on Friday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. Learn how to make your own magnets from resin. This program is for adults. All materials will be provided.
• TnT Art: Sharpie Painting, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 p.m. Tweens and teens are invited to create their own piece of art with sharpie and alcohol on canvas. This makes exciting patterns like tie-dye. All materials will be provided.
For more information about programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. Each branch in the library system has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
