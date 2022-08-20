Stress is something everyone has experienced. With everything that has happened, especially during the last few years, I feel that life has become more stressful not just for myself but also for others. I want to take the time to share a few books and a magazine on the subject. I have something for all ages.
For adults, I have the magazine “Health Managing Stress: Understand It. Avoid It. Put it to Use” by the editors of Health. This special edition of Health magazine looks at stress from the beginning. It delves into the biology and evolutionary roots of stress. It gives you information on how to reduce and manage your everyday stress from work-life balance, social media pressure and of course the news.
I found a great book for teens called “Stress and Anxiety” by Shannon H. Harts. Studies show that more and more teens are being affected by stress. Harts has written a wonderful book that talks about what stress is, how anxiety has been through the years, how to get better and the stigma of stress and anxiety. There are great pictures and illustrations to go along with the text. I also love how she starts out with a chapter titled “It’s OK to Not Be OK.”
“Worrying Too Much: Learning How to Manage Stress” by Alyssa Krekelberg is a book about worry for kids 3-7. The easy format, short sentences and vibrant and colorful pictures make this a good book to talk to your kids with about stress and worry. This book shares three stories of children learning how to manage stress. It also includes a table of contents and a phonetic glossary.
All of these titles can be checked out online through the Libby App. They are included in the Georgia Download Destination Library that every Northwest Georgia Regional Library System patron can access with their library card.
Be on the lookout for future books, programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. Each branch in the system has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.