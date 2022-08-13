I would like to introduce you to our new Children’s coordinator, Jillian Beazer. Beazer started on Aug. 1. She has a lot of experience working with kids and in libraries. Read on to learn more about her.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Beazer: I’ve worked with children almost all of my adult life and worked in children’s library services since 2015. Circumstances had me move to Arkansas in 2019 where I continued my work in children’s services, and now I’m back in Georgia.
I enjoy coffee, reading, watching TV while playing my Switch and cuddling my two dogs.
Question: How do you use the library?
Beazer: I use the library for books and ebooks, movies, computers, research and printing.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Beazer: The library is important to me because it represents a space where anyone can visit to learn, better themselves or simply enjoy without limits.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time? If not a book, then a movie or TV show?
Beazer: My favorite book is either “Ella Enchanted” by Gail Carson Levine or “Fangirl” by Rainbow Rowell.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a patron?
Beazer: The last book I recommended was “Art & Fear.” It’s a great book to inspire people to get over their fears and get creating.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Beazer: The three authors I would have over for dinner are Sarah Addison Allen, Rainbow Rowell and Grace Callaway.
• If you would like to meet Beazer you can drop by the library and say hi. Some of the programs she will be doing are Move & Groove at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Storytime at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Lego @ the Library from 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
Be on the lookout for future programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for the library on social media. Each branch in the system has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
