Summer is almost here. Are you ready for our 2022 Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities? There will be fun activities, awesome performers, reading challenges and prize drawings for all ages at each branch of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, no matter which branch, we all have something going on this summer. And let’s not forget the best part, it is all free.
We challenge kids, teens and adults to read this summer for an opportunity to earn grand prizes like $100, $50 and $25 Amazon gift cards. Preregistration starts May 23. The reading challenge runs from June 1-July 15. To be eligible to enter the grand prize drawing, participants must complete the challenge by reading and logging the required amount of time and activities for their age group.
You may be wondering “How do I register?” Well, you have three options.
• Register online through Beanstack. If you already have a Beanstack account, there’s no need to create a new one. Simply log in to your existing account to access the new challenge.
• Go mobile. Download the free Beanstack Tracker app from the App Store or Google Play and search “Northwest Georgia Regional Library System” as your site.
• Visit your local branch to register in person and get a paper log.
Remember, registration does not start until May 23.
Reading challenges and prizes are just the beginning. Of course, it would not be summer reading without fantastic performers and fun activities. Some performers that you can catch at each branch library and at some schools in Whitfield County are:
• Storyteller Natalie Jones, who educates, entertains and inspires audiences with stories of all kinds.
• Award-winning author Diane Z. Shore, who brings some laughs and a love of reading. Not to mention you will learn a little something.
• Ben Roy’s Science Zone, a fun showcase of exciting science demonstrations for all ages.
• Illustrator and author Adam Sanford, who will give you some pretty awesome drawing tips.
• Ventriloquist and comedian Gene Cordova, who will make you laugh out loud with his show “Puppets and Laughter on the High Seas.”
• Animal Adventures, which always brings the “wow” with some amazing animals. Learn fascinating facts about the food, habitat and adaptations of marine animals.
And that’s not all, we will have other activities such as fun crafts, art, gaming and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) programming for all ages. Like I said, something for everyone and it’s all free!
If you are interested in finding out more about our summer plans, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. Each branch has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We will be posting summer reading information soon. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service remains available during those hours. We can’t wait to see you!
