The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System challenges you to read this summer for the opportunity to win prizes!
We have a reading challenge for each age group: kids, teens and adults. Preregistration starts Monday. The challenge runs from June 1-30. You can go to ngrl.beanstack.org or visit your local branch — Calhoun-Gordon, Chatsworth-Murray or Dalton-Whitfield — to register. This summer, we’ll also be giving out free books and take and make kits for all ages at all three branches while supplies last. That way, you can stop by and pick up something fun for everyone in your family
There will be free virtual programming for all ages. You will be able to watch craft demos, storytimes and special guests on video at your leisure on our Facebook pages and YouTube channel. Special performer Page Turner Adventures will bring lots of fun virtual content with shows, crafts, authors and special guests on Zoom. The programs will be Monday through Friday in June at set times for each branch. Calhoun-Gordon’s show time is 11 a.m., Chatsworth-Murray’s is 2 p.m. and Dalton-Whitfield’s is 6 p.m. These programs will be held on Zoom and you must register to attend. To learn more details about all of our upcoming programs, go to ngrl.org/events.
In addition to all of this summer fun, keep an eye out for programs and community partnerships that each library branch has arranged for you to enjoy. No matter which branch you call home, we’d love for you to participate. Here are just a few of the many offerings:
• Genealogy guru Cynthia Harrison, vice president of the Georgia Genealogical Society, will record a video that showcases how to create a family tree. (Calhoun-Gordon)
• Free books and take and make kits will be available at select locations around Whitfield County. Visit Cedar Ridge Elementary, Dawnville Elementary, Dug Gap Elementary and Eastside Elementary in June on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Dalton-Whitfield)
• Certified makeup artist Hanna Dean, co-owner of Baxter Dean in downtown Calhoun, will record two demonstrations (one for teens, one for adults).
• Youth Services Manager Lizzy Stuckey will offer a virtual bilingual English-Spanish storytime each week called “Story Safari.” (Dalton-Whitfield)
• Classical guitarist Gladius from Atlanta will share a prerecorded performance featuring a wide range of guitar stylings. (Calhoun-Gordon)
• Young Adult Programs Coordinator Logan Petty will host a weekly Dungeons & Dragons game for teens on Discord. (Dalton-Whitfield)
• Professional actress, singer and storyteller Joanna Maddox will present the life story of Madam C.J. Walker in a one-woman virtual show. (Calhoun-Gordon)
Our libraries continue to offer curbside service during select hours at all branches. At our Calhoun and Dalton locations, you can also make an appointment to browse or use a computer in the library building. Appointments are limited. Visit ngrl.org/phase-3 to view availability and book your appointment.
Questions? We are happy to help. Connect with your local branch on Facebook, visit ngrl.org or just give us a call.
Here’s to a summer full of reading for everyone!
Brian Latour is the branch services coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, Lizzy Stuckey is the youth services manager and Brandy Wyatt is the library administrator.
