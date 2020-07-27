The Bookshelf: Summer Reading Challenge ends Friday

Can you believe that the end of the 2020 Summer Reading Challenge at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is almost here?
Things have looked different this summer, but that hasn’t stopped us from hosting online events, entertainment and our annual Summer Reading Challenge. If you have not finished yet, you have until Friday to record your reading and turn it in to be entered into the grand prize drawing for you age group.
I’ve heard the teen prize is going to be epic. Just saying ...
You can log your reading one of two ways: online through Beanstack or the low-tech way with good old pen and paper. If you are wondering how to turn in your reading the low-tech way, here are a few steps to explain:
• Get paper and a pen.
• Write your contact information: first name, last name, phone number, age, school and grade (for those who attend school).
• Log your time spent reading since June 1.
• Drop off at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library during curbside service by Friday (curbside service is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
If you have been logging your reading online through Beanstack then you are good to go and do not have to worry about a paper log. You just have to make sure you read and log your time and activities.
On top of that, don’t forget that we are constantly striving to offer our patrons online content, from daily videos to curbside pickup of library materials.
For the teens, we host a special Discord server where you can hang out with friends and participate in our teen programs, like Anime Night and Teen "Dungeons & Dragons."
Check us out on our website, www.ngrl.org, or social media via Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary), Instagram (@DaltonGALibrary) and Twitter (@DaltongGALibrary) to find out more about the different offerings we provide for programming and patron services.
Thank you to our patrons for being understanding during this time and for participating in the Summer Reading Challenge. Good luck as you wrap things up!
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
