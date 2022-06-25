So many things have been going on this summer! We have had storytellers, authors and not to mention a little science with Ben Roy from the Science Zone. But don’t worry, there is more. Coming next week is illustrator Adam Sanford.
Sanford will give you some pretty awesome drawing tips. You will be drawing like a pro in no time if you can catch one of his programs: June 27 at 11 a.m. at the GEM Theatre in Calhoun, June 28 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and 3 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
Then you don’t want to miss ventriloquist and comedian Gene Cordova. He will make you laugh out loud with his show “Puppets and Laughter on the High Seas.” Catch him at the following dates, times and locations: July 5 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and 3 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library, July 8 at 11 a.m. at the Plainville Recreation Department.
And let’s not forget the animals. Animal Adventures always brings the wow with some amazing animals. You can enjoy learning about the animals with the following dates, times and locations: July 11 at 11 a.m. at the GEM Theatre, July 12 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and 3 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
Speaking of animals, our PAWS to Read program is back July 14 at 4 p.m.You can meet, interact and read to the therapy dogs. They have missed you!
We also have more science coming your way with the Bio-Bus, a mobile science exhibit from Georgia State University. This program will be visiting the library on July 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids and families can learn about the importance of maintaining the availability of fresh water here on Earth in a hands-on way. This program is set up festival-style in the library. No reservations are required.
All of the programs I have mentioned so far are geared for kids and families, but we also have programs for teens and adults. Here is a look at just a few of the ones coming up at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library:
• June 28: Fun with Food: Candy Sushi at 4:30 p.m., tweens and teens can create fun candy sushi. Enjoy playing with your food in this program. All materials are provided.
• July 9: TnT Nerf War: Shark vs. Killer Whale at 1:30 p.m., play Nerf games like Capture the Flag, Battle Royale and VIP. We provide blasters and darts to those who need them. Open to tweens and teens in grades 4-12.
• July 13: Urban Fantasy/Paranormal Romance Book Club at 3 p.m., chat about great past, present and future fantasy books. Title to be announced.
• July 25: DIY @ the Library: Beach Decor Wall Art at 3 p.m., learn how to create your own beach-themed wall art. All materials provided.
Last but not least, it is not too late to sign up for our Summer Reading Challenge. Read, log your time and win prizes. Go to ngrl.beanstack.org.
If you are interested in finding out more about our summer plans, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. Each branch has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
