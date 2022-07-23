I know our theme this summer was “Oceans of Possibilities,” but let’s face it, the real phrase this summer was “in-person.” We were not only fully open but doing everything face-to-face. It is those personal interactions that I find the most rewarding.
One of the main reasons I became a librarian was to help people and communities. A lot of time people focus on the big things. Those are good, but I tend to find my joy in the small things, the special moments. This summer was filled with special moments and I want to share a few.
The smile of a child as they shared the drawing they did during our program with illustrator Adam Sanford. The earnest question author Diane Z. Shore received from a young girl in the audience. A group of grandmothers with their grandkids asking Ben Roy science questions after his demonstration. These are all things that I experienced.
Then there was a really special moment after one of ventriloquist Gene Cordova’s programs. A smiling teacher started telling me about how a little boy in her class laughed throughout the entire show. I said that was great, but then she looked at me and said very seriously, “No, you don’t understand, he never smiles.” She was so thrilled that she took pictures to share with his family. Hearing that did my heart good.
Those small moments grow into bigger pictures. Such as the Animal Adventures program that took place at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. So many of you came out to see Robin Pressley, her son Cayden and all of their animals. The attendance for that program was 185. It was amazing to see so many people learning about and enjoying animals.
I am still going over the numbers for summer reading, but I can give you a big-picture estimate. The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System’s summer reading challenge had more than 970 participants. The participants read more than 9,800 hours this summer. That isn’t even counting all of the people who attended the special events hosted by each of the branches.
Reminder: The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System is made up of three branches: the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library and the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
Summer reading may be ending but don’t worry, your library has many more programs planned for you. Be on the lookout for future programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. Each branch has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
