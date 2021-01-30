As our Northwest Georgia Regional Library System staff prepares for a summer reading program in a situation unlike any we’ve seen before, I’d like to make the community aware of the reasons we have remained in a lower phase in our COVID-19 recovery plan.
I have discussed our deliberate decisions with many people in the community; some agree and some disagree. Undeniably, at some point our responses to the pandemic crisis and our actions will be examined. At that point I expect we will come to know all the ways we helped and the ways we hindered the community’s recovery, and we will reflect and prepare ourselves to deal with any future such situation.
The library system’s executive board of trustees voted on March 12, 2020, to close our system out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our patrons and staff. Our system has recovered to the point that we are offering most library services via curbside delivery, during staggered hours, at our branch locations in Calhoun, Chatsworth and Dalton.
Our reopening plan, Taking Care of Business, is a multi-phased approach that has been implemented in other multi-county urban/rural library systems also serving populations of more than 200,000 people. More information about the plan and the timeline for our multi-phase reopening to the public will be presented throughout the spring.
My responsibility to the community I serve, the public library users and the library staff members is probably the most important work I will ever do. I pray you and your family are safe and that we can soon celebrate a reopening.
You have my pledge that we will reopen as soon as we can do so safely.
Hang in there, stay safe and healthy.
Sincerely, Darla Chambliss
Darla Chambliss is the director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
