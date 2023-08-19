The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System’s 2023 summer reading program came to an end on July 31. We had an absolute blast this summer! The performers, the programs, the reading, it was fantastic being a part of the program.
I did a deep dive into the numbers after the program concluded. While I am not done I do want to share a few of the numbers with you.
Reading challenge numbers for the system:
• Registered: 1,011.
• Hours read: 10,172.
• Reviews written: 506.
The system includes the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Participation has increased every year since COVID. We are very happy about this. I am looking forward to seeing how much it increases next year.
I do not have the program numbers for all of the branches but I can share the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library’s program participation.
• Programs: 72.
• Program attendance: 3,436.
• Books given out: 2,305.
Family programs this summer included storytellers, science programs, a magician, a musician and let’s not forget Animal Adventures and their wonderful animal program. Besides that, we had STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs for kids, special craft and game programs for teens, and craft programs for adults. and those were just the ones at Dalton-Whitfield.
I sent out a thank you last month to some of the people and organizations that helped make this summer possible. But I can’t pass up the opportunity to do it again. We could not do it without you!
A thank you to all the staff of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System. A big thank you to the Early Childhood Initiative and the Friends of the Library who supported the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library’s summer reading program. A giant thank you to the outstanding performers for entertaining and educating us this summer. Last but not least, a heartfelt thank you to all of the community members who participated!
Just because the 2023 summer reading program is at an end does not mean the fun, free programs are ending. We have those all year long. For more information about our programs and events, please visit our website, ngrl.org, or look for your branch on Facebook, @CalhounGordonCountyLibrary, @MurrayCountyLibrary and @DaltonWhitfieldLibrary. We can’t wait to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.