Do you ever read an eBook or listen to an eAudiobook? I do.
While I still love to hold a book in my hand and read, I can’t deny the ease of access when it comes to eBooks and eAudiobooks. There is nothing like being stuck in line, grabbing my phone and downloading a book to read. So much easier than carrying a book around. And yes, I used to do that.
Have you ever heard of OverDrive or Libby? OverDrive is a digital distributor of eBooks, eAudiobooks and more. It provides thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks through a mobile app or through a computer. Libby is a free app by OverDrive that makes it easy to get digital books, audiobooks and soon magazines from us, your public library. Here are some instructions on how to log on. Keep reading for tips and tricks.
For computer and eReader users:
• Step 1: Open your browser and visit https://ngrls.overdrive.com or https://gadd.overdrive.com.
• Step 2: Login using your Northwest Georgia Regional Library Card number and PINES password/PIN.
• Step 3: Find an eBook or eAudiobook you like, borrow and download it.
For mobile users:
• Step 1: Download the Libby app from your mobile app store.
• Step 2: Follow the prompts and your app to add a library. You will want to add two libraries, Northwest Georgia Regional Library and Georgia Download Destination. Sign in using your Northwest Georgia Regional Library card number and your Password/PIN for both.
• Step 3: Find an eBook or eAudiobook you like, borrow and download it.
Pretty easy, right? The best part is that the digital materials will automatically return themselves at the end of the checkout period. So easy.
If you had questions about your login information or have trouble remembering your password/PIN, here are a few tips. Your username is your Northwest Georgia Regional Library card number, no spaces. Your password/PIN is the PIN created when you signed up for your library card. If you don’t remember it, try the last four digits of your phone number. If that doesn’t work, you can go to www.gapines.org and select “Forgot Password.” Your PINES account password is the same as the one you use for OverDrive. If none of those options are working for you, you can always call the library and request a password reset.
You might be wondering why I told computer users to visit both https://ngrls.orverdrive.com and https://gadd.overdrive.com and why I told mobile users to add two libraries, Northwest Georgia Regional Library System and Georgia Download Destination. That would be because our library system has an advantage collection that is exclusively available to Northwest Georgia Regional Library patrons, and our system is also a part of the Georgia Download Destination consortium that allows our patrons access to tens of thousands of shared titles. We want you to be able to access them all!
I have been downloading lots of eBooks from my Libby app. I thought I might share one with you.
If you like a fun, lighthearted, young adult read that will put you in the Christmas spirit, then “Decked with Holly” by Marni Bates is a great one. I know Thanksgiving isn’t here yet and some people may not want to think about Christmas, but this cute read is worth it. Holly Dayton is spending Christmas vacation on a cruise with her cousins from ****, well you know what I mean. In a moment of seasick desperation, she lurches into an open suite and gets an eyeful of pepper spray. The culprit: Dominic Wyatt, the drummer of one of the hottest bands in America. This book is both charming and endearing and a great holiday read.
Our library’s virtual collection is full of great reads. If you need more help or want more information about our digital services, visit https://ngrl.org/downloads. You can find information and updates about our resources, services and virtual programs on our website, https://ngrl.org, or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter).
Happy reading!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
