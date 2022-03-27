The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is excited to invite everyone to our annual Author Fest! It has been a few years, but we are back. Join us on Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m. as we kick off our festivities. Our Friends of the Library book sale will start at 10 a.m. along with author signings upstairs.
There is something for everyone. Kids can enjoy fun crafts, including making their very own book. And there will also be free books for children provided by Georgia Public Broadcasting. Then we have genre and writing panels starting at 10:30 a.m:
- 10:30 a.m.: Independent Publishing with panelists Tenesha L. Curtis, J.L. Hinds and Richard Fierce.
- 11:15 a.m.: Anatomy of Mythological Creatures with panelists Keith Robinson and Kenyon T. Henry.
- Noon: Thrills & Chills with panelists Jodi McDaniel Lowery, Becky Wooley, Travis E. Taylor and Dan Jolley.
Our list of authors includes Jan W. Brown, Mandy and G.D. Burkhead, Tenesha L. Curtis, Victoria Dean/Vickie Wooten, Carl England, Richard Fierce, Kenyon T. Henry, J.L. Hinds, Rob Jenkins, Dan Jolley, Matthew Kerns, J.L. Lawrence, Yvette Lidy, Jodi McDaniel Lowery, Lee T. Lunsford, Deborah Malone, Bobby Nash, Emma Leigh Reed, Sherry Slover Patterson, Keith Robinson, J. Larry Simpson I, John Suter, Travis E. Taylor, Barbara G. Tucker, Lorelai Watson, Janie Dempsey Watts, Kay Whatley, Becky Wooley and yours truly.
It will be a fun and eventful day at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 1 p.m. We look forward to seeing everyone then! If you are interested in finding out more about what we offer, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service remains available during those hours.
