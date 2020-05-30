The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System (NGRL) closed on March 12 as the COVID-19 news updates made clear to us that we were ill-equipped to guarantee the safety of library users and library staff members. We have been busy developing virtual programs and no-touch procedures to bring library services back to you via a drive-thru delivery system. Testing of the new service delivery methods have begun. The instructions to request library services will be available on our website as the procedures are developed.
The services offered will be limited to checkout of Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library books, audio/CDs and other circulating items (each patron limited to five items.) As we perfect the new delivery methods, we will add additional services for the public. The library buildings will not be open to the public.
I feel that I can speak for the entire staff of the NGRL (Dalton, Chatsworth and Calhoun branch libraries) when I say that we have missed our library users. We know how much users need our materials, technology and services at this challenging time. The Dalton library parking area provides free Wi-Fi connectivity if you need a connection. No password is required.
Chatsworth and Calhoun were nearing grand-reopening celebrations as renovations at those branches were almost completed. Alas, the pandemic began and our progress delayed, so, as you would imagine, we are restarting those projects and getting them back on track.
The Dalton-Whitfield Library drive-thru service will be available to all NGRL branch library users from Dalton, Calhoun and Chatsworth. However, the service will begin small and grow as we become accustomed to the new service methods. We appreciate the kind letters and notes we have received during this time, and we hope to see folks again very soon.
Happy reading,
Darla Chambliss
Darla Chambliss is the director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
