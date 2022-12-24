Start the new year at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library with fun, free activities for all. The library offers many activities, programs and classes each month. I want to share with you all the wonderful things coming up in January.
Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Move and Groove: Kids will rhyme, learn, sing, wiggle and dance during this fun time for active little ones and their caregivers. This program is designed for kids ages up to 4, but all children are welcome.
Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Storytime: We read two to three stories with a craft or activity following. Themes of the month: Jan. 3, Hello, Goodbye; Jan. 10, snow; Jan. 17, snowmen; Jan. 24, warm winter wear; Jan. 31, hibernation. For prekindergarten to fifth grade but all ages welcome.
Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. Pokémon Club: Trainers and Pokémon fans alike can gather for a weekly meetup to battle, trade and share their love for all things Pokémon. For all ages.
Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. Legos at the Library: Kids can play with our big collection of Lego and Duplo bricks. Drop in and try a different Lego challenge each week or just enjoy some building time. For kindergarten to fifth grade.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 4:30 p.m. TnT Dungeons & Dragons: Tweens and teens join us as we embark on adventures, defeat villains and find treasure in our ongoing Dungeons & Dragons campaign for grades 6-12. No experience is required, and materials are provided. You can also play along with us virtually on our Teen Discord server. Email powellb@ngrl.org for an invitation.
Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friends of the Library Book Sale: Our Friends of the Library Book Sale is a great time to find some new reads and support the library. Proceeds help us add more books to the collection.
Monday, Jan. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids Library Lab: Inside Snow Day: A snow day inside! Participants can make snow in a tray and play at having a snow day in it. Build snowmen, make snow angels, have fun and take a snowman home. No snowball fights though. For prekindergarten to fifth grade.
Monday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. Understanding a Dollar: Understanding the value of a dollar and learning the life skill of money management. Presentation by Georgia United Credit Union. For ages 14-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m. TnT DIY: Dragon Eyes: Teens and tweens are invited to create dragon eyes. These can also be turned into necklaces and rings. All supplies provided. For sixth to 12th grade.
Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. Paws to Read: Kids can practice their reading and develop social and emotional skills during this monthly program. Stop by and visit with dogs from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs in the children’s department. For first to fifth grade.
Friday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. Learn at the Library UV Resin: Boxes: Create your own trinket box out of resin. All supplies provided. For ages 19-plus.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4:30 p.m. TnT Dungeons & Dragons: Tweens and teens join us as we embark on adventures, defeat villains and find treasure in our ongoing Dungeons & Dragons campaign for grades 6-12. No experience is required, and materials are provided. You can also play along with us virtually on our Teen Discord server. Email powellb@ngrl.org for an invitation.
Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. Citizenship Workshop: This workshop helps individuals prepare for the citizenship exam and interview. Presented by Maria Guijon. For ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. TnT Nerf War: Grab your blasters and a pocket full of darts. Each month we get together to play Nerf games like Capture the Flag, Battle Royale and VIP. We provide blasters and darts to those who need them. For fourth to 12th grade.
Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m. Résumé Writing 101: Although the new year is a good time to learn something new, it’s always great to revisit the basics. This course will help you learn the best ways to write a résumé that will impress any future employer. For ages 18-plus; presentation is bilingual.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 4:30 p.m. TnT Treats: S’mores Mini No-Bake Cream Pie: Tweens and teens, try your hand at treat-making with these delicious no-bake pies. All supplies provided. For sixth to 12th grade.
Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4:30 p.m. DIY at the Library: Sugar Scrub: Create your own sugar scrub so you can have a spa day at home. All supplies provided. For ages 19-plus.
Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. Applying to FAFSA: Learn how to complete the 2023-24 FAFSA application. This course does not require registration to attend. For ages 14-plus; presentation is bilingual.
For more information about programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. You can also call the Dalton-Whitfield branch at (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
