Many of us find technology helpful in building new habits.
If you want to be more active, you might use a smartwatch to track your steps. If you want to learn a new language, you might download an app that makes learning feel more like a game. But what if you’d like to make reading more often a habit?
Thanks to the Georgia Public Library Service, our community has free access to a tool that can help you with that. Beanstack is a digital platform that allows you to track your reading by minutes or books read.
Last year, our library held its annual summer reading challenge for all ages on Beanstack, and we received positive feedback from patrons that Beanstack made logging their reading more convenient and fun. We’re preparing to launch this year’s summer reading challenge in just a few weeks, so now is a great time to get comfortable using Beanstack.
You can add all of your family members to a single Beanstack account. Since we offer a summer reading challenge for kids, teens and adults, why not grow your reading habits together? To create an account, visit ngrl.beanstack.com and click “Register an individual or family.” You can then log your reading through the website or download the Beanstack Tracker app. The app even features a barcode scanner for logging books quickly and on-the-go.
Our library also has a Beanstack challenge created just for our littlest bookworms — the "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program." The goal is simple but ambitious: read 1,000 books with your child before he or she starts kindergarten.
See that awesome kid with the sweet smile in our photo? That’s William Clack, whose friends call him “Dude.” He is our most recent completer of the challenge, and he has his photo in the newspaper (How cool is that?) and a new dinosaur backpack to prove it.
If you have young children, we hope you’ll consider enrolling them. Parents have shared with me that logging those 1,000 books is much easier through Beanstack. Kids will enjoy unlocking badges as they progress through the challenge! You can enroll anytime; the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program is open year-round at ngrl.beanstack.com.
Looking for something new to read? Right now, you have three different options for checking out materials from the library:
• Sign up for the library’s curbside service at ngrl.org/curbside and pick up your books during curbside hours.
• Book an appointment to browse in the library. Visit ngrl.org and scroll down to “Book appointment” to see available time slots.
• Check out thousands of free eBooks and audiobooks directly to your device anytime, anywhere with your library card. Visit ngrl.org/downloads for more information about how to set up your digital access.
If you have any questions about library services, give us a call at (706) 876-1360 or visit our website, ngrl.org. We are so excited to offer our summer reading challenge on Beanstack this year, and we invite you to be part of it!
Lizzy Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
