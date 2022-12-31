Dear Bookshelf readers,
I hope that you and your families are enjoying this holiday season and the lovely sunny days that have been thrown in for good measure.
Do you ever wonder what folks are using the library for? I’ve worked at many of the circulation desks in the public libraries between Chattanooga and Cartersville. I know the big-ticket services that win us some love, such as emergency printing of homework assignments or helping folks close on home or property purchases by faxing, emailing and notarizing documents as the purchaser trembles with worry. We have helped about a thousand stray dogs and cats find a way home or a new home. We are uniquely positioned to meet differing needs of the general public and this includes helping them find the correct service or government agency. But the nosy person in me found this list (below) published by the state librarians at the Georgia Public Library Service very interesting and I think you may, too. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens is on my reading list and I hope to read it very soon.
Happy reading,
Darla Chambliss, director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System
The top 10 items checked out from Georgia PINES libraries in 2022
Georgians made good use of their local libraries in 2022.
Our top items checked out this year illustrate how vital libraries are to meeting their communities’ diverse needs. Georgians used their local libraries for reliable high-speed internet access, to borrow laptops and/or mobile hotspots for school or work, check out passes to spend time with their families at fun places around the state or catch up on their latest favorite book.
Library cardholders of all ages also saved money by taking advantage of the many free resources and services available through Georgia’s public libraries, like downloading audiobooks, learning a new language, exploring technology like 3-D printers or virtual reality, and using passes for free entry to museums and other cultural attractions.
Here are the most checked-out items from PINES network libraries in 2022.
1. Mobile hotspots: The Georgia Public Library Service has put thousands of Wi-Fi mobile hotspots and laptops in libraries across the state for checkout. These items enable students and workers to complete assignments, get work done and stay connected with professors and classmates.
2. Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites ParkPass: The ParkPass provides free parking at all of Georgia’s state parks and historic sites, and the Historic Site Family Pass allows two free admissions into any of Georgia’s historic sites. The Georgia Public Library Service also partners with organizations across the state to provide free or reduced-cost passes to library card holders to places like the Carlos Museum, Georgia Aquarium, Alliance Theatre and more, to provide educational and recreational opportunities for families to spend time together while saving money. Learn about all our partnerships at https://georgialibraries.org/partnerships/.
3. Zoo Atlanta pass: Our Zoo Atlanta pass is also a popular item for checkout. Just check out the Zoo DVD from your library, watch it, and when you return it to your library you will receive a pass receipt which, as a one-time use, admits up to three people to Zoo Atlanta.
4. Laptops: We have put nearly 10,000 laptops into circulation across the state, and cardholders are using them. Introduced during the pandemic to help students and workers operating remotely, these laptops have only grown in popularity and use.
5. “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey: Kids couldn’t get enough of the Dog Man series in 2022. Did you know that you can search the kids PINES catalog online at https://gapines.org/eg/kpac/home?
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
7. “Naruto” by Masashi Kishimoto.
8. “My Hero Academia” by Kōhei Horikoshi.
9. “The Baby-sitters Club: A Graphic Novel” by Katy Farina.
10. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson.
