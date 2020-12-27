Winter is the season when I crave all things warm and cozy: a bowl of soup, a pair of fuzzy socks, a good book and a pile of blankets.
But when I was young, I could hardly wait to get out in the chilly weather to find frost-covered leaves or to make a snow angel. It’s a season of opposite pairs. Warm and cold. Restful and invigorating. Inside and outside.
Coming up in January, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will present several virtual programs that tap into the things that make winter special. The best part? Virtual programs offer flexibility about how you engage with our content. You can pause them, rewind them, watch them later or share them with a friend. You can use the comments section to ask us a question or show us a picture of your results! All of the programs below will be available on the library’s Facebook page (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary) on the dates and at the times listed.
Our adult programs coordinator, Jessica, has some great ideas on how to add more warmth and cheer to your winter. Do you enjoy sewing, or maybe you have always wanted to learn how? On Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m. we will walk you through how to sew your own pair of cozy fleece mittens. What a great “thinking of you” gift that would make for a neighbor or friend.
The best way to warm up (in my opinion) is a cup of delicious hot chocolate. Why not skip the instant packets and indulge in a homemade treat? On Thursday, Jan. 14, at 5:30 p.m. we’ll make and enjoy old-fashioned stovetop hot cocoa using just a few ingredients. This video is part of a series that Jessica does called Kitschy Kitchen. I am not exactly Julia Child, and I have found all of the recipes in this series to be tasty and accessible when I follow along at home.
While those programs will keep you warm and snug when it’s cold outside, our virtual offerings for kids will be all about creating a winter wonderland inside. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m., our first Crafts for Kids video of the new year will feature two projects that families can try at home.
It can be a snow day any day when you follow our instructions to make artificial snow. Our recipe requires just two ingredients, and the results can provide hours of creative playtime. If you would rather keep your snow day mess-free, we will also show you how to create a winter sensory bag. These bags are especially great (once assembled) for little learners to play with and explore.
Looking for some frozen fun? Our monthly children’s science video, Idea Lab, explores scientific principles through hands-on experiments that will have kids learning while they play. On Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. we will explore the concepts of freezing points and states of matter with two experiments. First, kids will learn how to turn water into ice within seconds. It isn’t magic; it’s science! Second, kids can try out ice fishing at home. Well, there will not be any fish involved, but we will “fish” for ice using a piece of string and a little knowledge about freezing points.
The programs above represent a small sample of what we have planned for January, so connect with us so you won’t miss any of the fun. The library offers virtual programs for kids, teens and adults every month. You can find information and updates about our services, resources and virtual programs on our website, https://ngrl.org/, or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter). From everyone at the library, we wish you a very happy new year.
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
