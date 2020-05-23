The last few months have been busy while we adapt to continue to serve the public during this time of social distancing. We have increased our virtual presence across multiple social media platforms for all ages. We have increased our electronic content. Plus, we have made it possible for people who do not have a library card to apply for a free digital library card online, which offers access to our full digital collection. The staff has also been hard at work creating tutorials on how to use our online resources like RBdigtial, eRead Kids and more.
Moreover, we have been planning for our very first virtual summer reading program. That's right, Summer Reading 2020: Imagine Your Story, will be virtual. We have been working with Beanstack to create a virtual site for you to register for our summer reading challenge and log your minutes and activities to win prizes. Our reading challenge is open to all ages. We are looking for solutions to allow those without internet services to participate as well. We are also working with performers to bring virtual programs to you this summer.
Starting June 8, on Mondays at 6 p.m. the library will present/stream on Facebook Live a performer program just for you. This will last through the end of July. We have lots of great talent lined up for you, some you may have seen in the past and others that are brand new. Preview our performer lineup below (all at 6 p.m. on Facebook).
• June 8: Animal Adventures has so many wonderful animals to share with you.
• June 15: Bill Packard, the Magic Man, will bring a fun, magic-filled show to you.
• June 22: Jennifer Daniels will perform a family concert with awesome stories and songs.
• June 29: Andy Offit Irwin will wow you with his singing and storytelling.
• July 13: Julie Baggenstoss brings an interactive dance program into your living room.
• July 20: Fiddlin' Dan the Mountain Man has wonderful music and stories to share with you.
• July 27: Gene Cordova, ventriloquist, and his cast of characters will make you laugh out loud.
Imagine the magic, the animals, the dancing, the stories and the songs.
On top of that, Ms. Lizzy, Ms. Jessica and Mr. Logan will continue to create virtual programs for you every week in June and July.
For the kids, Ms. Lizzy has lots of fun family virtual storytimes and craft videos planned.
For the teens, Mr. Logan has a digital escape room, Discord Anime Nights, fun craft videos and more.
And let's not forget the adults. Ms. Jessica has lots of awesome DIY (do-it-yourself), sewing, cooking and painting videos for you.
Furthermore, we hope to give out grab-and-go craft kits and free books this summer, either at the library when reopening starts or at feeding sites throughout the city and county. This is still in the planning stages.
While our doors are closed right now, we are still here for you. Please connect with us on social media via Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary), Instagram (@DaltonGALibrary) and Twitter (@DaltonGALibrary). And don’t forget to check out our website, www.ngrl.org.
Please be safe, stay healthy and know that we look forward to seeing and serving you in person as soon as we can. Miss you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
