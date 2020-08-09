Have you ever heard of Jennifer Crusie? She is a bestselling and award-winning author. She writes funny, contemporary romance novels full of thrills and heartwarming moments.
At the core, her stories are about women who make mistakes and fix them, all while the world is going crazy around them. I have read almost all of her 20-plus books. They always make me laugh.
When I was searching RBdigital, one of our library’s eBook platforms, for something new to read, I ran across an old favorite that I just had to re-read. Re-reading is a thing for me. I know many people do not like to re-read a book or re-watch a movie, but I can quote the movie “Tremors,” and it is not unheard of for me to have read a book five, six, seven times if I love it. So when I swiped up and found “The Cinderella Deal” by Crusie, I just had to check it out. I was ready for a good laugh.
“The Cinderella Deal” is about a match made anywhere but heaven. Daisy Flattery is a free spirit who loves animals, color and a good story. Linc Blaise is a stuffy, buttoned-down history professor. Can there be any two people more different?
Linc finds himself needing a make-believe fiancee to get his dream job. Daisy needs a part-time gig to support her painting career. "The Cinderella Deal" is born. This unlikely duo is destined for a happily ever after.
If you would like to give this book a try, you can check it out on RBdigital — after I return it, that is. There are more stories by Crusie available through our digital services, or you can also check some out from the library through our curbside service. In fact my most favorite Crusie book, “Agnes and the Hitman,” is available in large print at the library. This book was co-written by bestselling author Bob Mayer. It has it all: a cook with anger issues, a hitman and a frying pan. Where can you go wrong?
While the library building is closed, we still have many services available. You can check out books online through RBdigital and Overdrive. Just check out our website page, www.ngrl.org/downloads, to find out how to log on with your library card and see what new reads you can find.
You can check out books through our curbside service. For more information, click on the curbside service link on our main page, www.ngrl.org.
And don’t forget our book drops are now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can start returning items that you have checked out during those hours.
We’re also hosting virtual programs and sharing resources on our Facebook page, @DaltonWhitfieldLibrary. Hope to (virtually) see you there!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
