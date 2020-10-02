The Rev. David Henderson: Words of wisdom by which to live, work and minister

"Man did eat angels' food ..." (Psalm 78: 25)
Introduction. Psalms14: 1 warns, be afraid to call any person a "fool" (stupid, wicked, impious,)! Jesus also warned in Matthew 5: 22, such condemnations toward other people will judge the condemner person into hell's bottomless lake of fire!
• Proverbs 17:7: Excellent speech becometh not a fool (stupid, wicked, vile persons): much less do lying lips of a prince (governmental authorities).
• Proverbs 17: 21 warns that anyone begetting (conceiving and birthing) a fool (wicked, vile person) doeth it to his own sorrow: and the father of a fool hath no joy.
• Proverbs 17:28: Even a fool is counted wise when he holds his peace (doesn't express his thoughts); When he shuts his lips, he is considered perceptive.
• Proverbs 18:2: A fool (stupid, fat, silly) has no delight in understanding, but in expressing his own heart (self-centeredness).
• Proverbs 19:1: Better is the poor who walks in his integrity, than one who is (perverse, offensive, vile, vulgar, profanity with his lips), and is a fool.
• Proverbs 19:10: Luxury is not fitting for a fool, much less for a servant to rule over princes.
• Proverbs 23: 9 likewise warns "speak not in the ears of a fool (stupid, silly, person), for he will despise the wisdom of your words."
• As snow in the summer, and rain in harvest, so honor is not fitting (appropriate) for a fool.
• Proverbs 26:11: As a dog returns to his own vomit, so a fool repeats his folly.
• Proverbs 28:26: He who trusts in his own heart is a fool, but whoever walks wisely will be delivered.
• Proverbs 29:20: Do you see a man hasty in his words? There is more hope for a fool than for him.
• Jeremiah 17:9: The heart is deceitful above all things, And desperately wicked; Who can know it?
• Jeremiah 29:11: For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.
• Proverbs 26:12: Do you see a man wise in his own eyes? There is more hope for a fool than for him.
The Rev. G. David Henderson is the pastor of Temple of the Lord at 611 S. Green St. in Dalton. You can reach him at angelsfood@optilink.us. His column appears on the first Friday of the month.
