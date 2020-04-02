The Rev. G. David Henderson: God's disgust over fleshly and devilish testimonies

"... man did eat angels' food." — (Psalm 78: 25).
One of the most boring experiences is being in the presence of someone who always boasts about themselves and their ministerial and religious achievements. James 4:16 condemns such boasting as evil.
The apostle Paul wrote in Romans 3:27, that there is no room or purpose for religious people boasting about themselves about anything. Let others boast about you and your successful achievements, rather than you boasting.
The apostle Paul even condemned religious and ministerial boasting as "sin," "devilish," "proud," (pride) "blasphemers" and "unholy" in 2 Timothy 3:2.
Romans 1:30 condemns "backbiters," "haters of God," "inventors of evil things," "disobedient to parents," as carnal, humanistic, devilish, worldly opportunities for prideful self-"boasting."
Second Chronicles 25:19 reveals God's rebuke to the nation of Israel for their boasting about overcoming other nation's enemies to the nation of Israel. God hates boasting as much as humans can't stand being in the presence of conceited people who always brag about themselves. It was God who gave the nation of Israel their military victory over other nations.
Psalm 10:3 even reveals God's anger toward the wicked because of their endless boasting about their evil behaviors; those egomaniacs even blessing the covetous people whom the Lord abhors.
Psalm 94:4 shows God's disgust of people boasting about their iniquity.
Proverbs 25:14 shows God's angry disgust toward a nation boasting about their victory over another nation. God's image of such fleshly, devilish boasting looked like dark clouds with storm winds, yet no rain.
2 Corinthians 10:16 reveals Paul's authority command to one of the churches he established, that such members of that church were not to boast because of their successful ministry. Such would glorify humans, rather than God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
The apostle Paul commanded another church he established that they were not to boast over their ministerial successes (2 Corinthians 10:12-17). Such religious boasting repulses God, Jesus the Holy Spirit and the angels — even godly humans.
The apostle James angrily rebukes one of his churches, for their religious boasting (James 4:16).
The reason God forbids self-boasting is such is broadcast for the honor and glory of religious people, rather than God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit receiving the glory!
The Rev. G. David Henderson is the pastor of Temple of the Lord at 611 S. Green St. in Dalton. You can reach him at angelsfood@optilink.us. His column appears on the first Friday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.