The Rev. G. David Henderson: Ministering only according to God's goals, timing and methods

"... Man did eat angels' food." (Psalm 78:25)

Introduction 1. (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8) To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

3 A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;

4 A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;

5 A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

6 A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;

7 A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;

8 A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.

A. (Ecclesiastes 3:1) To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

B. (Isaiah 50:4) The Lord God hath given me the tongue of the learned, that I should know how to speak a word in season (when and when not to speak; how to speak; or to speak) to him that is weary: he wakeneth morning by morning, he wakeneth mine ear to hear as the learned.

C. (Exodus 13:10) Thou shalt therefore keep this ordinance in his season from year to year.

D. (Leviticus 26:4) Then I will give you rain in due season, and the land shall yield her increase, and the trees of the field shall yield their fruit.

E. (Psalm 1:3) And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.

F. (Psalm 16:7) I will bless the Lord, who hath given me counsel: my reins also instruct me in the night seasons.

G. (Psalm 104:27) These wait all upon thee; that thou mayest give them their meat in due season.

H. (Psalm 145:15) The eyes of all wait upon thee; and thou givest them their meat in due season.

I. (Proverbs 15:23) A man hath joy by the answer of his mouth: and a word spoken in due season, how good is it!

J. (Ecclesiastes 10:17) Blessed art thou, O land, when thy king is the son of nobles, and thy princes eat in due season, for strength, and not for drunkenness!

K. (John 5:4) For an angel went down at a certain season into the pool, and troubled the water: whosoever then first after the troubling of the water stepped in was made whole of whatsoever disease he had.

L. (Acts 1:7) And he said unto them, it is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power.

M. (Acts 14:17) Nevertheless he left not himself without witness, in that he did good, and gave us rain from heaven, and fruitful seasons, filling our hearts with food and gladness.

N. (Galatians 6:9) And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.

The Rev. G. David Henderson is the pastor of Temple of the Lord.

