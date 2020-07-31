The Rev. G. David Henderson: The human conscience is too dangerously sensitive -- handle with caution!

"... and man did eat angels' food." (Psalm 8: 25).
With all the devilish, humanistic crimes and sins being committed in our generation, plus jails and prisons overflowing with heart-hardened criminals, the reader of this devotional might wonder why a gospel minister of Jesus Christ that I am would write a religious devotional about a sinful human conscience being too sensitive.
The apostle Paul wrote many books in the Holy Bible about his concerns that authorities within Jesus' religion not being too harsh with their punishment inflicted upon pitiful people who have sinned, lest such sinners being swallowed up with overmuch sorrow.
The apostle also wrote to one of his youthful preachers named Timothy to be careful with his sermons about sins, that such messages preached wrongfully about sin could destructively sear like a hot iron, the conscience of his listeners (1 Timothy 4:2-3).
The apostle Paul also wrote other Christians in Rome, Italy, that they will be much happier Christians and ministers if they don't condemn themselves (Romans 14:22) when they fail God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
That great apostle in the above paragraph warned followers of Jesus in Rome, Italy, "Hast thou faith? Have it to thyself before God (in the sight of God). Happy is he that condemneth not himself in that thing which he alloweth."
Judas Iscariot, treasurer of Jesus' ministry who betrayed Jesus, then committed suicide afterwards, is a perfect example of the human conscience being too sensitive (Psalm 41:9).
The human mind is brittle. Handle it with extreme carefulness with your rebukes and judgments against those who have sinned!
The apostle Paul, who wrote most of the New Testament Scriptures in the Holy Bible, warned the church authorities and ministers in Colossians 3:21 to make sure their sermons against sins aren't preached with such vicious anger and hatred, that can easily destroy their children with overzealous, unnatural, religious, anger by their parents, even church leaders.
I personally know a very famous high school football player who could not sleep at nights because of the way his father graphically described in his sermons unsaved people in hell.
Jesus knew perfectly well how a damaged conscience could forever destroy a person ministerially, morally, mentally, emotionally and sociably.
After religious authorities had ended their verbal condemnation against a harlot, Jesus told her he didn't condemn her (John 8:10-11). Such lady was Mary Magdalene who out ran all other religious people to eye witness Jesus' burial and resurrection.
Jesus lovingly telling the woman in the above paragraph to go and sin no more, rather than rebuking her for her sexual immorality empowered her to overcome her harlot lifestyle.
She became a renowned follower of Jesus, even being one of the first at his tomb to see if Jesus had resurrected!
The human mind is so very sensitive to forever damage. Please handle with care when trying to help someone uncontrollably addicted to sin!
The Rev. G. David Henderson is the pastor of Temple of the Lord at 611 S. Green St. in Dalton. You can reach him at angelsfood@optilink.us. His column appears on the first Friday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.