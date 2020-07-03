The Rev. G. David Henderson: The same grace of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit is available to their followers

“And man did eat angels’ food ...” (Psalm 78:25)
Dear reader,
The many times “patience” is listed in this devotional, such will show you how important followers of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit have patience, not only faith in God alone. You will discover how much they seek patience from their followers. See how many Scriptures in this devotional are written about “patience,” then practice such to others.
“Wait upon the Lord” in Psalm 37:9, doesn’t mean sitting, laying down, while trusting and waiting on God to answer our prayer and faith requests.
Ecclesiastes 7:9 teaches about prayer and faith for the Lord to help us, that a “patient” human spirit is better than a “proud” human spirit. God hates pride!
God warns in Lamentations 7:9 for his followers to not be hasty to be angry: for anger rests in the bosom of fools. Persons whom God calls “fools” should never expect anything from God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
Lamentations 3:26 encourages that a man should hope and quietly wait for the salvation of their souls.
Luke 8:15 reflects like mirrors people who are “honest,” with a “good heart” thus bringing forth fruit with patience (can be “endurance.")
(Luke 21:19) In your patience possess ye your souls.
(Romans 2:7) To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honor and immortality, eternal life.
(Romans 5:3-4) 3. And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience;
4. And patience, experience; and experience, hope:
(Romans 8:25) But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience (endurance also) wait (also “serve,” “minister,” etc.) for it.
(Romans 12:12) Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer;
(2 Corinthians 6:4-6) 4. But in all things approving ourselves as the ministers of God, in much patience, in afflictions, in necessities, in distresses,
5. In stripes, in imprisonments, in tumults, in labors, in watchings, in fastings;
6. By pureness, by knowledge, by longsuffering, by kindness, by the Holy Ghost, by love unfeigned.
(2 Corinthians 12:12) Truly the signs of an apostle were wrought among you in all patience, in signs, and wonders, and mighty deeds.
(Colossians 1:11) Strengthened with all might, according to his glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness;
(1 Thessalonians 1:3) Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labor of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ, in the sight of God and our Father;
(1 Thessalonians 5:14) Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.
(2 Thessalonians 3:5) And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.
(1 Timothy 3:2-3) 2. A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behavior, given to hospitality, apt to teach;
3. Not given to wine, no striker, not greedy of filthy lucre; but patient, not a brawler, not covetous;
(1 Timothy 6:11) But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.
