The Rev. G. David Henderson: The utmost importance of God hearing our voice while we pray

"... man did eat angels' food" (Psalm 78:25).
Psalm 3:4 begins teaching how important it is to God to hear our voice while we praying.
Psalm 4:1 show the Psalmist asking God to hear his praying voice,
Psalm 5:2 shows the praying person begging God to hear his voice while praying. Evidently the praying person knew something about our voice for answered prayers, that our generation has not been taught for our prayers to be answered.
Psalm 17:2 likewise shows the praying person begging God to hear his praying voice.
The person praying in Psalm 19:14 surely asked God in prayer to hear his praying voice, when he begged, "Let my sentence come before your presence."
The praying person in Psalm 17:6, surely must have asked God to also hear his praying voice, as he requested God, "Let my sentence come forth from thy presence": (The praying person asking God to give him words to pray to God.)
The praying person in Psalm 27:7 asked God reverently, "Hear, O Lord, when I cry with my voice." He also must have thought that God giving us words to pray to him, might motivate him to answer our prayers.
The praying person in Psalm 28:2 also began his prayers to God, for God to give him words to pray.
The person praying in Psalm 30:10 likewise requested God to give him words to pray.
The praying person in Psalm 31:2, begged God to "bow down his ear to me."
Psalm 54:2 likewise shows a praying person asking God to hear the words which come out of his mouth (of the praying person).
The praying person in Psalm 55:1 likewise shows a person begging God to give him words to pray.
Psalms 30:10 shows a person wanting to know how to pray for God to answer his prayers; even begging God to help him pray.
The person in Psalm 28:2 also believes that our voice in praying, motivates God to answer our prayers. If we are too bashful to pray audibly, God might be bashful to not answer our silent prayers.
The Psalmist in Psalm 31:2 definitely wasn't timid to pray audibly to God, by praying, "bow down thine ear unto me speedily."
Psalm 54:2 also shows a person begging God to bow down to hear his praying words.
Psalm 55:1 shows a praying person praying audibly.
Psalm 88:2 likewise shows a praying person praying audibly.
Psalm 88:4, 8; 119:49; 119:169; 130:2; including Psalm 141: show a praying person crying out to God to help them pray in such ways for God to answer their prayers.
If your prayers are not being answered, pray audibly to the Lord. If you are too timid to pray in such a way, such will prove to God that you are ashamed to pray to him in public. If you are ashamed of praying to God publicly, he just might be ashamed to answer your prayers publicly!
The Rev. G. David Henderson is the pastor of Temple of the Lord at 611 S. Green St. in Dalton. You can reach him at angelsfood@optilink.us. His column appears on the first Friday of the month.
