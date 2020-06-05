The Rev. G. David Henderson: The utmost importance of our patience with our relationship with God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit

“... and man did eat angels’ food” (Psalm 78:25).
Our generation is a faith in God generation. Every verse in the second chapter of James in the Bible teaches that any one having only faith in God without their own self efforts (“works”) with their relationship with God is powerless for God to hear, honor and answer their prayers and faith in him.
God has promised to answer our prayers, but he never promised to answer our prayers according to the timing we demand him. Our impatience can be very offensive to God, thus he not honoring our faith in him! Being impatient toward God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit can be the main reason for many unanswered prayers in our generation.
Psalms 37:9 teaches that those who “wait” for God to answer their prayers and faith in him receive the answers to their prayers, including their faith in God. God never promised to answer our prayers the moment we demand him. Most of my answered prayers were always according to God’s timing, not my timing.
Ecclesiastes 7:8 shows that those who demand God to hastily answer their prayers and faith in him are fools. Again, God answers our prayers according to his timing, not ours. Be patient toward God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit in your religious relationship with them.
Lamentations 3:26 teaches that God honors those who have faith in him, but God also adds quietly and patiently waiting for him to answer their prayers. Prayers that demand God can easily offend him from answering our prayers and faith in him.
Luke 8:15 reveals that patience (endurance) toward God answering our prayer motivates him to never give up answering our prayers.
Luke 21:19 motivates us that we patiently wait for God to answer our prayers and have faith in him,” until he answers our prayers ..."
Romans 2:7 reveals that answered prayers and faith in God can be accomplished by patience (not hurrying and demanding God) to answer our prayers and have faith in him.
Romans 5:3-4 reveals that when our faith in God alone for him to answer our prayers and honor our faith in him has not worked for us, then we are to add “patiently waiting” for God to use his timing to answer our prayers and faith in him. God has promised to answer our prayers and faith in him, but he never promised such according to our demanded timing of him. We don’t demand God anything! Such is irreverent toward him.
Romans 8:25 likewise adds our patience with our prayers and faith in God to be honored and answered.
Romans 12:12 also reveals that the sign of a bonafide minister is “rejoicing in hope,” “patience,” during difficult times,” “tribulations,” never giving up (continuing instantly in prayer.)
We don’t prove to God by fancy sermon outlines and other fleshly means our qualifications for our ministries. Our bonafide ministerial evidence in the eyes of God is “patience,” when we are “afflicted,” have “necessities” (financial and material, health and other fearful problems as taught in 2 Corinthians 6:4-6).
First Thessalonians 5:14 teaches that an authentic minister of Jesus must be patient unto others in the eyes of God. Such bonafide, spiritual ministers must also never be impatient, but patient, concerning Jesus’ return to this earth as taught in 2 Thessalonians 3:5.
Hebrews 6:12 also warns that God’s bonafide ministers are to have patience with their faith.
The Rev. G. David Henderson is the pastor of Temple of the Lord at 611 S. Green St. in Dalton. You can reach him at angelsfood@optilink.us. His column appears on the first Friday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.