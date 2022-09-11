I recently read an article in the entertainment news that NBC was considering dropping its network programming during the week for the last hour of prime time, the 10 to 11 p.m. spot.
They claim it has nothing to do with cutting costs, but the shows at that time are expensive, hour-long dramas with plenty of action, and the audiences have been dropping for the networks for years with the availability of cable shows, premium networks like HBO and Showtime and the boom of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.
The networks themselves have gotten into the streaming game with the NBC version called Peacock. But it has nothing to do with cutting costs.
The Fox network already lets the local stations have the 10 to 11 time slot, so it wouldn’t be a first, but NBC is one of the old networks and so would make some waves.
I’m a dreamer
Me? I’m a dreamer and hope that if it comes to pass that local affiliates get that hour of prime time they would come up with locally- produced programming. I grew up with local shows and local celebrities and would love to see a resurgence of such shows.
I’m old enough to remember three channels and only three channels. They were all from Chattanooga. OK, so every once in a while if the weather was just right and the television antenna was pointed in the right direction we might catch a bit of “Mull’s Singing Convention” from Knoxville on Sunday morning. That was a show where Brother Mull and Sister Mull (his wife, but brother and sister in the faith) sat at a desk and introduced prerecorded video clips of Southern gospel quartets singing four-part harmony on old hymns, a perfect warm-up to church later that morning.
It’s quaint now to think of Bruce Springsteen singing back in the early ’90s of “57 channels and nothin’ on.” Now the services via satellite, cable or internet can fill your TV with 999 channels. The networks are still on there, but you get Atlanta as clearly as Chattanooga. You also get cable channels, superstations, foreign language channels, lots and lots of shopping channels, premium channels, obscure specialty channels and even music channels for whatever mood or decade you are relating to.
But almost all of it is ubiquitous and from “somewhere else.” People in Alaska are seeing the same thing you are here in Dalton. Not very personal, is it?
When it comes to local programming now we have the local news several times a day and we get familiar with and feel like we know our favorite reporter, meteorologist and anchor.
There are also several “local interest” shows that come on around mid-day, either before the lunchtime news or just after. These are low-key, talk type shows where the host has in-studio guests sitting and talking about what they have going on.
It may be a 5K race to raise money for a charity or a support group that is outreaching to the community or it may be someone from the Chattanooga Zoo who has a new iguana they want to show off.
Every so often the host may venture out to a restaurant or a location for the interview, but of course that takes extra time and money to do, so it is a treat when that happens.
And here’s a little secret, lots of times the guests on these shows just happen to be businesses that buy a lot of commercial time from the channel or may even “sponsor” the segment they are on. If you see a lawyer on one of these shows on a regular basis giving advice and then you see the same lawyer in a dozen commercials during the next couple of hours, there’s a good chance that segment on the local show was bought and paid for.
So news and the occasional local “talk show” are about it for local programming.
Back in the day
Ah, but back in the day (and I’m not sure how long ago, maybe the ‘70s?) there would be several local shows throughout the day that were locally produced and that featured locals in the guest spots. I watched a lot of Channel 9 back then and they had a typical lineup of local shows that were echoed across the country.
In the morning there was early news and maybe a farm report, then there was a kids “preschool” type show, a noon news broadcast, and an after-school cartoon show for the kids. Then there would be a 30-minute local newscast before the national news came on for 30 minutes. And finally there would be the 11 o’clock news, and in some cases the channel would sign off, or perhaps run a nighttime talk show like “The Tonight Show” (on Channel 3 in Chattanooga) and then sign off.
In case you don’t know what that means, it means the station literally went to sleep for the night, just like you were supposed to be doing. The sign-off consisted of perhaps the “Star-Spangled Banner” being played over nature shots of the USA, or perhaps a poem about flying high with stock footage of military jets flying around through the clouds, or maybe even a patriotic bit by someone like movie star John Wayne.
There would be a little tag about the station and information about its signal strength or who owned it or its call signal and then it would stop showing anything. Seems quaint, doesn’t it? And restful.
For the Channel 9 local shows there was “Romper Room” in the morning with Miss Marcia. She had actual kids in a school-type setting and they did little activities that the kiddie audience at home could follow along and do as well.
Miss Marcia, aka Marcia Kling, was such a celebrity that she came to Dalton for a ribbon cutting to open a show house that was raising money for our local Big Brothers/Big Sisters program.
From pictures I’ve seen, she really brought in the crowd.
Sitting on Rebel
On afternoon TV, after school, there were plenty of old cartoons, and shorts from the 3 Stooges or Little Rascals to keep the after- school kids happy.
Bob Brandy was a cowboy host, and with his German wife Ingrid and his horse Rebel, he had a bleacher full of local kids for each episode. Sometimes it was a mishmash of local kids and sometimes it might be a whole troop of Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts.
Between cartoons or comedy two-reelers, the kids might sit on Rebel and throw a ball into a barrel to win some silver dollars, or race down the bleachers to get free Little Debbie pastries or Double Cola soda pops.
As we got older we learned Bob wore a toupee and the urban legend was some kid reached up and pulled it off on live TV, but I didn’t see it.
Like a lot of local “stars,” Bob doubled as a salesman for the station.
”Locally famous” wrestlers
On weekends there were other shows that were available. There was local Chattanooga TV wrestling matches on early Saturday evening. You watched them on TV and then if you were lucky they might come to your town and put on a show. I remember Fort Hill School as being a popular spot for these wrestling matches in Dalton.
After I was grown it turned out one of the “locally famous” wrestlers, The Mighty Yankee, worked with my dad. I was so excited to meet him, but surprised he wasn’t that tall of a guy.
However, he demonstrated his strength by lifting me over his head! That’s a highlight of my life I’ll be passing down to the grandkids one day. Maybe I’ll even write a book about it. That’s how famous these local stars were.
Another show was on Sunday afternoons, called “Backyard Safari.”
I can’t tell you exactly what the show was about, but it had a host in a pith helmet sitting in a lawn chair in front of a wonky bamboo fence in the studio. I didn’t watch it, but somebody did because it was on for years.
Available: “Mr. Mummy’s Midnight Monster Movie Marathon Matinee”
And finally, my favorite local celeb, one that I’ve written of before, Dr. Shock (with his puppet sidekick Dingbat), the host of “Shock Theater,” an old horror movie show that broadcast late night on Saturdays.
He and Dingbat joked about all kinds of local goings on, so much so that I’ve heard the mayor of Chattanooga watched it to see if he was mentioned.
My hope is that if NBC gives that hour back to the local station in Chattanooga that they will do something local with it instead of old reruns or infomercials.
I’ve got an idea for a horror movie show called “Mr. Mummy’s Midnight Monster Movie Marathon Matinee.”
And I’ve got a mummy suit left over from Halloween. Any takers?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.