Back in 2016 The Town Crier recounted the little known but heartbreaking Civil War story of the 44th United States Colored Troop (USCT) Union Army unit.
Stationed in Dalton during the Civil War, the 44th United States Colored Troop was part of the Union forces guarding Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s railroad supply line as Sherman advanced on Atlanta. Dalton had fallen and the armies had moved on from the bloody Battle of Resaca.
The 44th was made up of Black troops commanded by white officers and they were stationed at the top of Fort Hill overlooking Dalton as well as guarding areas along the tracks. After Atlanta fell, the Confederate commander, John Bell Hood, decided to do an end run to the west and then head north along the Georgia/Alabama state line in an effort to lure Sherman back north.
By the fall of 1864, the Union had enough armies in the field that the forces centered around Nashville could handle Hood while Sherman made his “March to the Sea.” As the Rebels headed north they passed back past Dalton. The 44th fought some skirmishes as the Southerners moved into position, and then gathered their 600-strong force atop Fort Hill. The 20,000 Rebels lined up their 30 cannons along the ridge near West Hill Cemetery and drew their bead.
The choice of surrender or death was made to the fort. The Black troops wanted to fight. The white officers, threatened with a fate worse than just being a prisoner of war if they didn’t surrender, raised the white flag. The 44th was surrendered, and the Blacks were turned back over to their slave masters or put on work details working for Confederates.
This story was covered by The Town Crier back in 2016, but I recently started reading a book called “Forged in Battle” by Joseph Glatthaar that covers the “Civil War Alliance of Black Soldiers and White Officers” and so felt it helpful to revisit the 44th USCT and put a before and after to the story, showing how Black soldiers came to be recruited by the North and what happened to the 44th after Dalton. First, let’s look at the evolution of the Black fighting forces of the Union.
Upon the election of President Abraham Lincoln, Southern states began seceding from the Union, basically claiming their right to voluntarily quit the United States in a manner reflective of their voluntary joining of the Union during the revolutionary days. The North disagreed.
Lincoln, although an abolitionist, focused on preserving the Union and famously said if he could save the Union by freeing all slaves he would do that, or if he could save the Union by freeing none of the slaves he would do that.
So at the beginning of the conflict Lincoln was looking for a negotiated peace if possible and didn’t want to alienate the Southern states more by freeing the slaves.
At that time there were about four million slaves in the country, out of a total population of more than 31 million, with an additional 500,000 free Blacks spread throughout the country. Taking the entire nation into consideration, about 1.4% of the country were slave owners, all centered in the South. Of course, slaves were commanded by family members and employees of the families, and slaves were rented out, so the percentage of people that had command over slaves was higher than the 1.4% ownership number.
An important policy change
At the beginning of the war as the Northern army made its first inroads into the secessionist territory, slaves trying to escape to Northern lines were returned to their owners. They were, after all, considered property of the owners. But gradually, once it became clear that the war would not be over with one bright, shiny, exciting battle, the policy that property belonging to the Southern army should be captured grew so that anything the Southerners had could be considered “contraband,” things like horses, wagons, supplies, riverboats and, finally, slaves.
New Orleans, the sixth largest city in the U.S. and the largest city/port in the Confederacy, was captured early in the war by the North, by May 1, 1862, just a year into the war. In one of those “hard to believe” stories that the Civil War is full of, when Louisiana first seceded the governor called on the formation of state militia units. A militia unit made up of free Blacks in New Orleans was formed, called the 1st Louisiana Native Guard, organized to defend the state.
One aspect of this unit was, since it was voluntarily self-formed, it was the first military unit to have Black officers. But it wasn’t long before state politicians started worrying about what ideas might spread if all the slaves saw armed Blacks. The laws were rewritten to guarantee that only white males made up the state militia.
After the Union captured the city, the conquering commander of New Orleans, Gen. Benjamin F. Butler, formed his own 1st Louisiana Native Guard, also called the Corps d’Afrique, of both free Blacks and escaped slaves. About 10% of the Confederate version of the Native Guard joined the new unit.
Butler had been stationed near Washington, D.C., earlier in the war and was the first to use the “captured contraband” rules to keep escaped slaves from going back to their owners. His argument was slaves were used by the Confederates to build railroads, defense works and do general work for the Southerners.
He continued this approach in New Orleans and so formed one of the first Black fighting units of the Union army. In South Carolina there had been an “unofficial” regiment formed with about 500 former slaves but it was disbanded until Lincoln gave it the OK. This South Carolina unit, which became the 33rd USCT, was formed from coastal slaves of South Carolina and Georgia. And an Arkansas unit of Blacks was probably the first to fight in battle.
From Jan. 1, 1863 (when the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect), to the end of the war, the recruitment of Blacks for fighting units grew until it included about 10% of the Union forces at the end of the war.
Getting their opportunity to fight
As Northern armies fought their way deeper into the South, Blacks rushed to their lines to join the fight. With the Union advance into Northwest Georgia, recruitment of former Black slaves for the 44th took place in Rome, Dalton and Chattanooga during the spring and summer of 1864.
In August they saw their first action near Dalton in a skirmish to protect the railroad. Our area is the only place in Georgia where Black troops fought. Then in October there were more skirmishes as Hood’s Southern army closed in on Fort Hill and forced the 44th’s surrender.
The unit was forced to tear up about two miles of railroad, then marched to Villanow where about 250 were given back to their owners and another 350 put to work for the Confederate army, building railroads in Mississippi and living off a pint of cornmeal per day and a piece of meat maybe twice a week. Some were sent as prisoners of war to Columbus and Griffin where, when released in May ’65, they were described as broken, starving and nearly naked.
The white commander of the 44th USCT, Col. Lewis Johnson, was paroled and returned to the Union lines to re-form the unit. Reduced in size from 800 to 300, with only a handful of the original members who had managed to escape, the 44th was sent north to Nashville for the expected attack from Hood. The 44th would get their opportunity to fight!
With Hood closing in on Nashville, the 44th left Chattanooga on Dec. 1 by train, traveling to Nashville. About five miles from Nashville, as the train was coming across a trestle, the 44th came upon a fight.
Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest’s cavalry (about 6,000 men) was attacking the railroad to Nashville to cut off supplies and reinforcements to the Yankees. Blockhouses were built along the tracks, thick-walled, wooden structures sometimes built up with earthworks and used as guardhouses for rail lines. Usually about 30 men manned each blockhouse.
At Blockhouse #2, as the train came across the trestle, the Rebels turned their cannons on the train. The engine was knocked out and the men of the 44th had to make their way under fire along the trestle to the blockhouse. Many were hit and fell the great distance off the trestle.
Joining the Ohio Union forces at the blockhouse, the combined Union units held off the attack all day. By sundown, Blockhouse #2 was blown to pieces. All the men that could move left at 3 a.m. and made their way to Union army lines, leaving the wounded behind with a surgeon and chaplain to aid them.
The morning of Dec. 3 the wounded men surrendered, the 44th having finally been able to fight, bravely and successfully, against Hood’s army, an opportunity they had been denied in Dalton.
The 44th was proudly mustered out of duty in Nashville in 1866, having served as occupation troops after the war. Some returned to our area, some headed west or stayed in the Nashville area, but all marched away from their duty as soldiers with heads held high.
