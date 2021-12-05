Antebellum is a Latin word that means “before the war,” “ante” meaning before and “bellum” meaning war.
Bellum comes from the same root as our word “bellicose.” Antebellum can mean a time before any war, but here in the U.S. the war in question is always the Civil War.
The word names a period in U.S. history as much as the Gilded Age of the late 1800s or the Jazz Age of the 1920s. It shows up in movies at times and those can show different angles about the same time period.
A movie like “Gone With the Wind” presents an idyllic pastoral picture of the South and a kind of calm before the storm. In other movies, like 1940’s “Santa Fe Trail,” the period is shown as the gathering of storm clouds, featuring the pro-slavery/anti-slavery violence in prewar Kansas and finally ending with John Brown’s raid at Harpers Ferry in an effort to start a slave rebellion. Both films have plenty of historical inaccuracies, but they do paint differing pictures of the period, albeit with a wide brush.
A changing country
There was plenty more going on for folks then than just picnics on plantations or violence between political rivals. The country was changing during this period at an amazing pace. The antebellum period is usually considered from the end of the War of 1812 (1815) to the beginning of the Civil War in April 1861, a period of roughly 45 years. During this time newspapers became widespread, the telegraph came into being and canals and railroads connected the port cities to the interior of the nation.
With the Mexican War, land gains and the settling of the Oregon Question the U.S. fulfilled its perceived manifest destiny of reaching from coast to coast. The North had a manufacturing explosion, and in the South the international prices for cotton led it to focus on agriculture and the slave economy they thought required to operate it. Westward expansion was ongoing, and exploration and science expanded during this period with plant and animal discoveries in America being shared with the old guard in Europe and elsewhere.
In 1820, the first census after the War of 1812, the U.S. population was about 9.6 million with 1.5 million of those being slaves. The population of Georgia then was about 341,000. That’s about the population of 10 Daltons.
In 1820 the northern part of the state was still the Cherokee Nation. It would be 27 more years before Dalton was founded.
In 1860, the U.S. population was about 31.5 million with about 4 million being slaves. Dalton and the county had a population of about 10,000 in 1860. During the antebellum period there weren’t accurate census numbers for Native Americans.
It’s clear the country was booming. As part of the 1860 census, the value of the head of household (this could be a single person or a large family living under one roof) was noted. This would be the last time in America slaveholders would count slaves as part of their property value.
Frontier country
Dalton was founded during the antebellum period but at its founding it was basically frontier country. Settlers were moving in and taking over the Cherokee lands and so most of the buildings were wooden with plenty of them being log structures.
As such, there isn’t a lot of the antebellum era around. Most of what was here then either aged out (a nice way of saying “rotted away”) or was torn down and new stuff built in its place.
There is very little in downtown Dalton that dates back to the late 1800s, much less the antebellum period. But we do have a few structures here that are left over from then. Let’s take a look at some of the ones we have here and in the surrounding area, survivors of a time gone with the wind (if you’ll forgive me for that one).
Older than Dalton itself
The Hamilton House, sitting on property adjacent to the Crown Cotton Mills, was built in 1840 and so is older than Dalton itself. It’s a single-story brick structure and was built by John Hamilton.
Hamilton was a civil engineer from White Plains, New York, and was here working on bridges and other right-of-way structures for the railroad. He obviously fell in love with the area and decided to live here. His wife Rachel, for whom Mount Rachel is named (that’s the summit with the Christmas star on it each year), was from Tennessee.
Hamilton died in 1853, but Rachel and the family continued to live there until her death in 1876. In 1884 the house was bought by Crown Cotton Mills and used as the superintendent’s house. A different Hamilton family lived in it from 1904 to 1983. Crown Cotton used it as offices starting in 1985, and the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society bought it in 1997, where it is now used as a museum and for functions. During the Civil War the property was used as the headquarters for the Kentucky Orphan Brigade. The springs below the house were the source of Dalton’s first water system.
The first two-story house
The Blunt House on Thornton Avenue was completed in 1848 and was the first two-story house in Dalton. The first mayor of Dalton, Ainsworth Emery Blunt, elected in 1847, built it and lived in it until he passed in December 1865.
He was originally from New Hampshire and was a missionary to the Cherokee at the Brainerd Mission in Tennessee. When the Cherokee left on the Trail of Tears he traveled with them until he fell ill during the winter waiting to cross the Mississippi River and was forced to return.
He eventually moved to Cross Plains, the precursor settlement of Dalton. He also played an important role in establishing Whitfield County in 1851 when it separated from Murray County.
The house originally was four rooms, two on the ground floor and two upstairs. The Blunt House is surrounded by neighbors now but at the time it was on four acres that included a barn. No one is quite sure how it survived the war as many structures were pulled down for the wood to be used by the armies, but during the Union occupation, the house was a hospital, so perhaps that’s how it survived.
There were additions in 1910, and one amazing thing about this house is that it stayed in the family from construction to 1978 when it was willed to the historical society by Mrs. Emery Baxley. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 and you can tour it on Fridays or phone to tour at other times.
Putting the mules to work
The Huff House, another two-story, wooden house, also predates the war. Located on Selvidge Street, it was built in 1855 in a Gothic Revival style (there’s another house in Tunnel Hill built in the same style).
The house originally faced east, toward the railroad tracks, but in the 1890s the Huff family had it turned to face Selvidge Street. The house was jacked up, put on a turnstile of sorts, and a mule or mules turned it over a period of a couple of weeks. The family lived in the house while this was going on. That's how good that house was built. I bet no matter how many mules I had, my house would fall apart after a good quarter turn.
Members of the Huff family lived there until 1971. It was bought and used for offices in the early ’70s by Arnold Caylor for his accounting firm. Later the Boring family had it, and it is now part of the historical society.
The Huff House has room after room of interesting artifacts as well as a meeting room and other spaces that can be rented for functions, and the house next door has been converted into a research library and a mini-museum.
The center of the city
One other antebellum structure of great note is the W & A RR (Western & Atlantic Railroad) depot downtown. It’s so connected to the history of Dalton that a brass marker in the floor of the depot is the center of the city, the point from which the original city limits were measured.
It’s a brick structure with arches where the loading dock doors were since it was for shipping as well as for passengers. Like the Hamilton House, the bricks were locally made, and it’s the oldest surviving commercial building in Dalton, dating from 1852.
For that matter, there aren’t that many train depots dating from that early anywhere in the U.S. so this truly is a national treasure as well as a local one.
The depot was used for the railroads up through the early 1970s, with the last passenger service ending in 1971 with an L & N train that ran between Evansville, Indiana, and Atlanta.
The Great Locomotive Chase passed the depot in 1862, and Dalton is the first place a telegraph operator could be dropped off to signal ahead since the Yankees had been cutting the telegraph along the rail line. The General locomotive passed the depot again 100 years later during the Civil War Centennial.
Next week we’ll take a look at Prater’s Mill, a namesake tunnel, some bridges and then branch out to surrounding counties that have antebellum structures.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
