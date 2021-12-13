The Town Crier: Antebellum (part 2)

The antebellum period in the U.S. is generally considered the period between the end of the War of 1812 and the beginning of the Civil War. Last week we started looking around the area for structures that remain from that period.
Our part of the state wasn’t really burned and destroyed like the area below Atlanta on Sherman’s March to the Sea, but that’s not to say a lot of structures weren’t “disassembled” by the soldiers of both sides to be used for firewood or in building their own huts.
The Southern army wintered here for months, and there were plenty of small cabins built to house several men at a time, even having the comfort of fireplaces inside them. Given their time here plus the ingenuity of the soldiers, there were probably many smokehouses from farms that were magically relocated and rebuilt as a cozy hideout from winter weather.
In addition to the soldiers tearing down structures from before the war, it’s also important to keep in mind that there weren’t that many structures around in those days anyway as the population was a fraction of what it is now. Many buildings from then were torn down by the property owners, and newer, post-war structures were built and, finally, as most buildings from that time were wooden, many were lost to neglect, rot and termite.
Luckily, we still have a handful of antebellum buildings here so we can get a couple of mental snapshots of what the people saw then and how they lived. Last week we looked at the Hamilton House, the Huff House and the Blunt House as well as the old depot downtown. This week we’ll move past the city limits of Dalton and even beyond Whitfield County to see some other treasures that have beaten the odds of survival.
A village unto itself
Each fall throngs attend the Prater’s Mill Festival. Prater’s Mill is the centerpiece of the park that is there now and was built in 1855 to grind corn into cornmeal.
As business increased, blacksmithing was added, a cotton gin, a wool carder, a store and other things. It was practically a village unto itself.
The 1855 mill used water power from Coahulla Creek to run the then-state-of-the-art machinery. Truth be told, it was the mechanics that were modern as the grinding was done by millstones, just like it had been done for centuries.
The mill survived the war even after having been a campsite for both armies. And it continued to be a working mill all the way up through the 1960s. Taken over as a historic site and restored, the mill is now a place to see what a gathering place during harvest time looked like to 1850s eyes.
Gave the town its name
Not far down the road is the Varnell House. Built in 1847 for the Varnell family, the house is a simple brick structure that was recently restored.
The house and family gave the town its name, previously known as Red Hill and Varnell’s Station.
Before the house was built, even back to the Cherokee days, the site was a stagecoach stop along the Old Federal Road. The house was built by the Varnell family, which lived in the house for generations.
During the Civil War the house was used as a hospital by both sides (what antebellum house wasn’t?) and there was actually a cavalry battle there on May 9 1864, in which the Rebels pushed the Federals out of town for a short time. It’s said the house was hit by bullets.
Directly across the road from the house are the Varnell springs that still serve the community with fresh water.
A lot of houses at that time were built of logs or lumber and so the Varnell House was able to outlast the others thanks to the brick, and being useful as a home.
Pretty amazing
Continuing west in the county we come to Tunnel Hill, named, surprise, surprise, for the railroad tunnel that goes through the hill. Finished in 1850, this almost 1,500-foot tunnel is an example of antebellum engineering. But there are many spots along the railroads around here where there are bridges, culverts and retaining walls that were also built at that time that have held up over the decades. Pretty amazing if you think about the constant rumbling and shaking trains make as they pass.
Of course, that which makes a tunnel is the part that’s not there, mainly the rock and dirt of the mountain. But there’s another antebellum structure that most folks miss in Tunnel Hill and that’s the railroad depot. It’s a squat, boxy building of block currently closed off. But the good news is it may be restored and reopened sometime soon.
A different example
Not far across the county line is the next antebellum depot that’s still around, the Ringgold Depot. Built in 1849 out of sandstone instead of brick, like Dalton, this is a different example of how things were constructed before the war.
The first train steamed through on May 9, 1850, more than 170 years ago! The depot was the site of a meeting of famous Union generals including Hooker, Sherman and Grant during the battle of Ringgold Gap that took place on the road to Dalton.
The depot before the war saw the progress trains were making for the nation. The nearest big market in Georgia was in Augusta, a three-week trip by ox-cart. And that’s if the creek “don’t rise” and the roads were thick mud. No chance of getting a speeding ticket then. With the train, weather hardly mattered and the roadway was always glistening metal.
A bit grander than others
Any structure in our area left from the antebellum period is important, but some are a bit grander than others. If you’re making a tour of the sites in the area here are a few more of significance that are a short drive away.
I’ll skip the Chief Vann House since the Town Crier has covered it before in more detail, and although built before the Civil War, it was built in 1805, years before the War of 1812, so predates the period we’re looking at.
And the house at Carter’s Quarters is another older house, being built about 1800 by a Cherokee leader, Judge John Martin, treasurer of the Cherokee Nation. He moved west in 1836 with his two wives and lots of kids.
The property was bought up from the land lottery winners by Col. Farish Carter and became one of his many plantations in the state. This was perhaps the largest plantation in our area with the colonel being the owner of as many as 400 slaves at one point. The original section of the house, the two-story front portion, was rebuilt/restored in 1935. For that matter, around here, a house from the 1930s isn’t very common!
Romantic ghosts
Barnsley Gardens barely makes it onto our list as it was still being built in 1861 when the war started.
Godfrey Barnsley was born in England and came to Savannah, getting rich in cotton trading. Building a business empire, he married Julia Scarbrough in 1828. Buying 10,000 acres in Barton County, construction was started in 1844. But the next year his wife died and so, as the story goes, heartbreak ensued, construction slowed and, of course, romantic ghosts haunt the ruins to this day ... or night rather.
Actually, what look like ruins is partly unfinished work. As a matter of fact, the Yankees captured the staircase for the house in Nashville during the war.
The property is romantic and was owned by the family until 1942. It’s now repurposed as a resort so you can spend the night there and perhaps get a ghostly visitation from Julia.
You can't miss it
In Chickamauga stands the stately Gordon-Lee House. Of all the antebellum structures we’ve talked about, this is the one that’s most like the grand, columned houses people think of when they think antebellum.
Like the Varnell House, a spring is just across the road, in this case the large Crawfish Springs.
The house was begun in 1840 by James Gordon, a Scotsman who moved into the area after the Cherokee removal. Finished in 1847, the house was the center of a 2,500-acre farm and a grist mill that Gordon had built.
Gordon’s daughter married his partner, James Lee, and Gordon died in 1863, so the Lees took over the house, hence, the Gordon-Lee house.
The house was headquarters for the Union Army and a hospital. The library was used for surgery, which back then meant a lot of amputations. Eeeesh. The house stayed in the family until 1974 and if you’re driving down the street, believe me when I say you can’t miss it.
Considering our part of the country wasn’t that settled until the antebellum period, with the exception of scattered Cherokee farms, we’re lucky to have what we do have from then. In New England there are streets where a whole row of houses might date to the 1600s. And so we must be satisfied that we have structures like the Hamilton House that’s at the “old to us” age of a mere 181 years old. I hope I make it half that long!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.