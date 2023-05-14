The coming of cars to America and the world changed everything. and with everything that they brought, it’s fun to look back and see how they made an impact here locally, especially in the first 20 or 30 years of their appearance on the scene.
There are several car makes that no longer exist, but that were very popular and sold locally back in the early days. One brand is the Oldsmobile. It was started in 1897 and about 35 million of the cars were sold until GM stopped making them in 2004. My dad bought one new in 1971, an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme with a Rocket 350 engine. There’s a photo showing the first car in Dalton and that was an Oldsmobile!
The local dealership when I was growing up was Dorsey Buick/Olds and the building is still around, just south of town on Highway 41. Most people will be familiar with giant parking lots and spacious, glass-walled showrooms that make for modern car dealerships, but early on they were storefront places that fit right in with the other main street businesses. The Oldsmobile building and the building that Posten Motors used to be in are the last of the storefront car dealerships still standing that I’m aware of. Well, let’s take a drive down memory lane (pun intended!) with the help of some old newspapers and see what the early days of cars were like in the Dalton area. I’m pretty sure we’re going to find some surprises as we take the scenic route.
The farmer’s friend
Looking way back at an Oct. 29, 1903, Dalton paper, I don’t see any ads for dealerships in town yet but there is an article about the upcoming 1904 World’s Fair, officially named the Louisiana Purchase World’s Fair, but more popularly called the St. Louis World’s Fair. If you want to watch a classic movie about this world’s fair check out “Meet Me in St. Louis,” an MGM musical with Judy Garland. It will give you a decent idea of how folks dressed then and what kinds of cars were around, or, as the Dalton article still referred to them, “horseless carriages.”
The focus of the article was to talk about how useful automobiles were going to be for farmers, a local majority in this and surrounding counties. Early cars, in order to have a wider sales reach and prove an advantage for farmers who may have thought of them as just “city” pleasure-mobiles, were designed to do such farm chores as plow, till and harrow with the available attachments.
With other attachments, hay could be mown and wheat cut. By using the wheel as a “gear” it could be set up in the barn as a mechanized grist mill. All of these uses seem pretty advanced to us who only use autos for a conveyance of people or goods, but back then it wasn’t just a car, it was the “farmer’s friend,” able to help out with about everything short of milking the cows and giving the baby a bath.
In the June 20, 1911, Dalton Argus, cars were such a big deal that the newspaper was running a giant contest where not one but two automobiles were going to be given to the two top women winners. There were lots of other prizes being given, including diamond rings and a piano.
The contest was to build up subscriptions to the newspaper, and a contestant got “votes” per subscriptions they signed up or for votes cast from existing subscribers. The cars to be given away were Maxwells. It was a brand that was being sold in Dalton by the old Dalton Buggy Company. With buggies being replaced by autos, the local buggy works was trying to keep up with the times.
Hilarious noises
The Maxwell is long gone, but if you’re a fan of Jack Benny or his old radio show you’ll recognize the Maxwell as his car of choice. It was a lower-priced car that billed itself as having some of the features of more expensive vehicles. The Maxwell came to an end in 1925 as its assets were bought out by the new Chrysler company.
For Jack Benny’s radio fans, his old Maxwell made hilarious sputtering noises as it tried to come to life and get him to town and back. The sound effects for the Maxwell came from the voice talents of Mel Blanc who was the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig.
Maxwells at that time were running less than $700. It appears cars were so new no one had come up with “women driver” jokes yet and the community was looking forward with a straight face for two more ladies to be behind the wheel. I’m not sure what the legal driving age was then or if there even was one, as a similar car giveaway contest talked about the winner being a 14-year-old young woman. The further rural you were, the less the law interfered with your driving. If you were 12 and could handle the vehicle, have at it.
Comedic rules
A few months later in the Sept. 14, 1911, issue, it’s apparent there weren’t too many rules in place yet for drivers. What I initially took to be a new list of rules for automobilists turned out to be a comedy article. Two locals mentioned by name (so they must have been well known in the community at the time) were described as having coming up with nine new rules for drivers. Among them was that in case you startled livestock you were charged by the mile that they ran away; $50 the first mile, $100 for the second and $200 for the third mile.
Autos should be painted to match the season so they blended in pleasantly with the countryside, to wit, green in spring, golden in summer, red in the fall and white in winter. If a car meets a horse on the road and the horse won’t pass the noisy car, the car should be disassembled and the parts hidden in the grass. There were other rules about sending up flares at night to let people know you are coming down the road and to make all kinds of noise when approaching a corner you can’t see around. All this is pretty corny stuff for our ears but was fresh, new, sarcastic comedy back in the day.
The cherry on the whipped cream was a small bit at the bottom from the newspaper itself, reminding people that there were actually too many cars in town at night with no headlights or taillights, which is a violation of local and state law and so don’t blame the newspaper when someone is run over and killed in Dalton, suggesting that as of September 1911, such an accident had not yet occurred.
In 1916 another car contest was held in Dalton, this time for selling life insurance. Two female winners would walk away, or rather, drive away, with a Ford automobile and $100. The contest blares loudly from the top half of the paper, with a copy of a telegram from the winner in a similar contest in Moultrie just a short time before. The irony of the contest pitching a car as the grand prize is that in the bottom corner of the page is a large ad for White Hickory farm wagons. It is stated that these wagons from McWilliams Standard Merchandise are the best buy on the market.
The case for sidewalks
And, in an op/ed piece in the paper there is a column talking about how walking is so good for health and that the automobile, especially in the cities, was going to lower health and increase the number of “sudden deaths” from lack of exercise. The pitch in the story is that with the increase and improvement of roads, sidewalks should be built on at least one side of the road as well. They should be graveled and made wide enough for two people to walk abreast, and they should be put wherever roads are constructed, even out in the countryside. This, the paper asserted, would be a positive for health and to get people out walking. I think there’s still something to this even for today’s world.
For Christmas 1916, in the Dec. 14 North Georgia Citizen paper, more of the half auto/half traditional world is again at view. In an ad for the Fite Hardware Company, which bills itself as “The Store of Christmas Gift Satisfaction,” there are suggested lists of presents for members of the family. For example, for Dad, a razor strop; for Mom, percolators, or if you’re lucky enough to have electricity, electric percolators; for brother, a rifle; and for sister, a Kodak camera.
Then, in a general paragraph, there is a list of all types of automobile accessories available. Santa can choose from car horns, traveling flashlights and automobile robes (which I assume are those long duster coats, not some type of cover for the vehicle).
Meanwhile, there is an ad for winter trips to Florida destinations via railroad, and at the top of the page the announcement that there are 50 newly arrived mules for sale. Hmmmm, do I want a new car horn in my stocking or a quality mule that I can take up to three years to pay off?
Next week, the advance of the auto continues.
