My dad was a “car guy.” He could look at any antique car from the late 1920s up through the ‘70s and tell you the make and model without hesitation.
And by “look” at a car, I mean a quick glimpse of it going the other direction captured in his field of peripheral vision at 60 mph. “That’s a 1962 Ford Fairlane with a 170 6-cylinder engine,” he would say. and I would look around and say “Where?” “It just went past,” he would tell me before I ever even saw it. Yeah, his generation was good.
When my buddies and I turned 16 we went that day to get our driver’s license. We couldn’t wait. Surveys show that the teens these days aren’t in such a rush to get to their licenses and start driving. They say in the future no one will own a car ... or drive them. You will pay a monthly “Uber fee” and when you want to go somewhere you punch up a car on your phone and in a bit it pulls up in front of you, you hop in and it takes you where you want to go, without a driver, as it whizzes past all the other driver-less cars on the highway. Good luck if you’re at the far end of a trip and your phone battery goes dead. But that’s the future.
In the past, before cars crowded the road or there were even that many paved roads to crowd, people were curious about the coming of the automobile and trying to figure out what this new “car world” was going to be like. Looking back at old Dalton newspapers, it’s pretty wild seeing what was coming down the road (pun intended).
The coming thing
At the turn of the last century, the Dalton paper was referring to “horseless carriages” and “automobiles.” They weren’t being called cars yet and although in the first decade of the 1900s many people in Dalton would have already seen an auto and a few folks in Dalton had one, automobile articles were written in a very speculative way, about those automobiles that were “out there” somewhere, like the World’s Fair, and which would be appearing “some day” in the future.
One thing that was clear, autos were never seen as a flash in the pan, a new toy that would come along and then everyone would eventually get bored with the noisy, smoky things and sensibly go back to horse and buggy. When sound movies came along in the 1920s a lot of experts thought they were just a fad and films would soon return to the beauty and simplicity of silent films. and when rock ’n roll started blaring out of the teens’ car radios, plenty of folks couldn’t wait until that craze went away. They’re still waiting.
But when cars showed up, folks intrinsically knew they were the coming thing, and you may not like them, but you knew it was just a matter of time until changes came to everyone. There was no way, however, that they could know how great the changes would be.
In the Aug. 19, 1915, issue of Dalton’s North Georgia Citizen newspaper, stories about automobiles and their influence take up almost the whole front page. Reading along from the top left to the right we see articles such as the one about the counties in the 7th Congressional District working on their sections of the (then) new Dixie Highway. The counties were racing to finish their portions in time for the upcoming dedication.
The article runs down county by county how they are doing, how they compare to the other counties and what’s left to do. Progress in Catoosa, Whitfield, Gordon and counties southward is noted with excitement. The amazing thing is this August 1915 article looking forward to the grand opening dedication of this new, paved, deluxe highway had started as an idea only in December of 1914 in Chattanooga, less than a year before.
The Dixie Highway idea in April saw governors from the states participating meet in Chattanooga to put commissioners on boards and organize all the participants. The highway would be built by local groups, businesses, towns, counties and states, with no involvement by the federal government until up in the 1920s. A lot of the actual construction would be done by convicts, which was normal at the time. To think that less than a year earlier paved roads were a here and there prospect supported by local “good road” organizations, but now, cross country networks of highways, connecting cities, that worked hard to make sure they were connected, demonstrated the fast-growing importance of automobiles.
For decades, roads were local in nature, pretty decent in cities but quickly dropping off in quality in most rural areas, with the focus being on community to community travel by foot, horse, mule and wagon, and the economic importance directed at a decent road to get goods to and from the local railroad depot. Before cars, the cross country “highways” were the rail lines. Now the car was coming and a new wave of transportation was on its way.
The next newspaper column was an article warning that no one had been granted the “official” rights to publishing a Dixie Highway guide book and that if any guide books were pitched at that time they were not sanctioned by the Dixie Highway Association in Chattanooga. The warning seems to be there so local businesses didn’t pay for ads for what could be a scam.
Get your medal radiator badge
The next column (out of seven columns across the page) announced in large type that 127 members had joined the Dalton Automobile Club in the first month after having been organized and that its first meeting the previous Monday had helped establish the constitution for the organization and set up the rules for the club.
The first four objects of the club were:
1) To promote good fellowship between owners, drivers and other users of the roads. In the early days people might own an automobile but have a driver rather than drive themselves.
2) Assist in the observance of all laws and ordinances concerning the use of roads.
3) To cooperate in securing laws for automobiles on the roads, This one shows that folks were still feeling their way around the legal aspects of automobiles.
4) To encourage the construction and maintenance of good roads. and by “good” they meant suitable for automobiles.
Two hundred metal radiator badges were ordered so members could put them on their cars showing membership. Membership cost $2 a year for active members and was free to “honorary” members. The article did not state how many of those 127 members actually had or drove an auto.
The next column had an article about the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Daughters of the American Revolution getting in on the paved highway bit by erecting historical markers along the route in Whitfield County that would point out notable Civil War and Native American history for drivers, as well as planting trees and flowers along the Dixie Highway to make things welcoming to the area.
Further down in the column it was apparent kids were getting the “car bug” as well, with a contest by the Crescent Movie Theater downtown for an area child to win their own “automobile,” described as a type of scaled-down version of the real thing. It didn’t say if it actually had a motor, was pedal driven or if you just had to find a nice hill somewhere and coast along.
The next column, about the City Council meeting, mentioned that they had voted to allow garages to place “automobile supply tanks” (I’m assuming this means gas pumps) on the sidewalk next to the road in front of their businesses so autos could just pull up and stop on the side of the road to “fill ‘er up.”
Column six, while not mentioning automobiles per se, did have an article that would make you think “Maybe I do need to look about getting one of these newfangled contraptions called horseless carriages.” That would be because the paper reported that in the big summer storm that had come through the area on Saturday, lightning had struck and killed a mule in one instance, and in a related incident, a horse of Mr. Charley Bryant was so frightened by the storm that it ran off, up to Haig’s Mill, fell in the creek and drowned. That’s not to say your automobile wouldn’t be stuck in the mud during a storm or that if you drove it into a flooded creek it wouldn’t wash away, but at the end of the day you could fix the car and get it going again. That’s something you can’t do with a lightning-struck mule.
The seventh and final column of the paper covered speeches given at that first Monday meeting of the Dalton Automobile Club, with speakers touting Northwest Georgia mutual goals and working together, cities and rural areas, to build up the section, as well as a report by the Dixie Highway chief engineer on how progress was going.
Next week we’ll shop for new cars and see what the rules of the road were like then before seat belts and yellow lines.
