The May 16, 1903, issue of the Dalton Argus (Dalton’s newspaper at the time) has a front page article that simply states the first two automobiles owned in Dalton arrived in town on Saturday and were soon “whirling” around the “beautiful” streets of Dalton.
I had always heard the first car in Dalton was an Oldsmobile (there’s actually a photograph of it) but it looks like, from those first two vehicles, there were enough autos here to have an accident or to cause a traffic jam.
The first two cars were owned by F.T. Hardwick and H.L. Smith. In counterpoint, there was an ad larger than the article on the autos, for two good draft horses for sale by B.C. Bivings, as well as another ad for used buggies and wagons. That was 120 years ago this month. How many cars are here now ... and how many draft horses, buggies and wagons?
Challenges
Transitions always have challenges. There are those who are ahead of the curve, and those who are lagging behind. The ahead folks sometimes get a little too far out there. They say it’s the first trailblazers that end up with an arrow in them. and the ones behind are the ones in the cloud of dust.
So it was as people in the early 20th century went from literal horse power to gas-fueled horse power. Those first horseless carriage drivers would get stuck on dirt roads, sometimes in ruts, sometimes in mud and sometimes in just deep dust.
And when your town only has a handful of autos, how hard is it to get gasoline? Do they bring it in by train? By horse-drawn wagon? and once the car is king of the road and all the streets are paved, how challenging is it for your horse to trot on hot Georgia-summer asphalt, or keep from flinching when autos whiz by at speeds no man or woman in history has ever gone before?
In the first decades of the 1900s in Dalton the transition was playing out, like in other parts of the world. Humanity went from walking or riding a horse (or camel or elephant) as it had since the first caveman cowboy climbed on the back of the first buckin’ bronco back in time before time, and was now, after the entire age of man had gotten to this point, the individual was getting the ability to travel far and fast and affordable. Everything would change.
Editor T.S. Shope of the North Georgia Citizen test drove a visiting horseless carriage in 1903 with a group of ladies. The carriage was nicknamed “The Red Devil” and when about seven miles outside of Dalton broke down. An hour of trying to fix it and then a failing effort to borrow a horse- (or mule-) drawn wagon from a local farmer that failed due to the barking boxer dogs in the farmyard resulted in the party walking back to town and arriving at 3 a.m. with the well-heeled ladies in long dresses exhausted.
In June 1920 John A. Shope (I’m assuming a relative) announced in the paper he was selling out his entire inventory of automobiles as he was going out of the automobile business. The cars included Fords, Studebakers, Buicks, Maxwells, Dodges and Vims. There were a couple of trucks suitable for farmers and a couple of cars outfitted as “buses.” There was a 5% discount for all cash sales, or the cars could be purchased for cash and terms. I’m assuming this 20-year stretch ended the Shope family’s involvement with the auto industry.
As part of the “Good Roads” movement, in June 1909 a “scouting” party of at least 50 automobiles was going to travel from Chattanooga to Dalton to check out the road situation between the two towns. Dalton was excited to be the target of this excursion as it showed Dalton’s growing importance if big-city Chattanooga was interested in exploring a driving connection between the two.
The importance of good roads for the farmer as well as the automobile owner was put forth, and it was reported one driver from Summerville, Mr. John Cleghorn, would join the party in his Franklin auto. The year before that, an article touting the Ringling Bros. circus coming to Chattanooga described an incredible star stunt where an auto would drive down a ramp and do a double somersault through the air. The car was being driven by a young French woman, Miss La Belle Roche. Cars, stunts, danger, a young French lady … no wonder they call it “The Greatest Show on Earth!”
Of course, newspaper ads give an idea of what is going on in a community, and in 1904, only a year after those first two autos showed up in Dalton, the McKinney Machine and Automobile Co. in Chattanooga saw fit to spend advertising dollars in the Dalton paper, letting people know that “a runaway automobile” can be prevented if the owner takes it to McKinney for service work. In Dalton papers in following years, ads would grow in number and size for auto brands sales, tires, service and auto-related supplies. Maxwells, Fords, Goodyear tires and other auto-related goods were some of the earliest.
In 1910 the City Council met and a report on automobile rules for the city was postponed while the committee was making its recommendations. Councilman Rudolph, who was a member of the committee, had just purchased a new, large Knox auto, and was accused of putting off the report so he could race up and down the streets as fast as he wanted smoking up the downtown area. Good politician that he evidently was, he refuted the charge.
On their own terms
The changes automobiles brought were profound. The steam train and steamboat had been revolutionary, but travel was on the company’s terms. Before the train, you walked, rode a horse or maybe took a stage coach to another town. Most people, unless they made that one big migration in their life, say, moving from Georgia further west to Alabama, Mississippi or even as far as Texas, didn’t travel farther than the county line in their lifetime.
Before the train, very few folks would make it from here to Chattanooga. After the train, Chattanooga was within reach, but on the railway’s time schedule, and if you rode the rails to Chattanooga, once you got there you only had your own two feet to get around unless you hired a horse or wagon. But with the automobile and the improvement in roads with it, people could now drive on their own terms to Chattanooga, or Atlanta, or beyond. Once a decent road system came in, how many people from Northwest Georgia got to drive to Florida and see the ocean for the first time?
With affordable automobiles for the working family, good roads (even before the interstate system) and cheap gas, people were freed up to travel in ways no one in history had been able to. Even driving around town was recreated by the auto, and America became the center of “car culture.” This was a world with drive-in movies, drive-in restaurants, drive-thru windows for everything from banks to dry cleaners, parking decks, and interstate exits with national chains of gas stations and fast-food joints.
Sunday drives, scenic drives and joy rides were born. You didn’t have to worry about tiring your car out for plowing the field the next day if you wanted to go on a picnic in the countryside today. Social circles extended. Before, you were friends with the neighbors, whether in the Dalton city limits or perhaps one of the mill villages, or a smaller community like Westside, Antioch or Dawnville. With cars you could live in the south side of the county, work in downtown Dalton and go for a Saturday cookout with your friends from work who lived on the north end of the county, or even in Cleveland, Tennessee.
The auto has expanded life for people since those early days. Although babies are still born, old folks pass and life in all those years in between have similar joys and sorrows as people throughout history, the car in the last 120 years has enabled people to travel, live in places of their choice, made life more convenient as far as work or shopping. With autos developing into trucks, a variety of food has become available that was only dreamed about before. Lives have been saved due to the invention of ambulances, firetrucks and police cars, and with the speed at which they can get to people in need of help. Families that live far apart, in what would have been distances that would have made visits unaffordable or have taken too much time from work, have been brought together for holidays, vacations and special occasions by the coming of the car.
Independent personal transportation, via the automobile, has been a game-changer for humanity, and will continue to be, even as cars become electrified (although it’s fun to note some of the first autos in the late 1800s were electric) and autonomous. Perhaps the only thing that might make things even better than cars would be ... dare I say it ... flying cars! Until then, safe driving!
