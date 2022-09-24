Let’s talk about Basement, Attic and Roof.
Although I’d bet there’s a law firm out there somewhere with that name, we’re not visiting them today. We’re going to look at the types of work that go on in these areas of the home, especially when it’s hot, which is most of the time around here.
Here we are almost in October and it’s still warm outside and blazing hot up in the attic. I know, I was just up there. For a guy that’s not a professional anything to do with construction or remodeling or even much DIY home repair that requires more than a Phillips head screwdriver or duct tape, I’ve been in my share of basements, attics and roofs.
In some ways we’ve got it good here in our area, and in some ways we have it tough.
Yes, we have heat and humidity, but we’ve also got history on our side. Architectural history!
Let’s start low and work our way up. In a place that’s as hilly (as in hillbilly) as here, getting a house level is always a challenge. Either you’ve got to build up one side of the house or you’ve got to dig out the hill on the other.
My childhood home was built on a flat spot on the top of a hill. The neighbors lived more on the edge of the hillside. Our house was one-story. They had a cool split-level house. Their house basically was a sideways “Y” as the hill dropped away from the garage/kitchen/living room uphill side of the house to a lower set of bedrooms and a den and an upper bedrooms level.
Another way to handle a hill is to do what my house does now, dig out the side of the hill and put in a basement. At one end of the basement the entire wall is below ground but by the time you get to the opposite end we have a door and garage door that opens out into the yard.
And then there are houses where the front of the house is at street level and if you walk to the back of the house you are looking out over a fantastic view and you appear to be high in the air as the hillside drops away.
And finally, the opposite is also seen, as the front of the house is open to the road but behind the house you are looking directly into a hillside, a hillside that frequently has been dug out behind. My aunt had a house like this and I always thought she should terrace that bank and plant an orchard back there. I figured when the apples and peaches fell ripe from the trees they would just roll down the hill to the back kitchen door.
During my college days I came back to Dalton for a summer job. I was a pest control technician, aka an exterminator, aka a “bug man.”
Some of you may remember Tobias Dirks at Dalton State College.
He was a biology professor and taught science with a degree in entomology, the study of insects, and I think his specialty was wasps if I remember correctly. Since he knew all about insects he knew how to get rid of them and so, on the side, he had an exterminator company called Dirks Indoor/Outdoor Service. He played both sides of the street, so to speak.
I was buddies with one of his sons and so became a summertime exterminator. I have no personal experience of what it’s like to fight pests in the wintertime around here but I know all the ins and outs of summer work in the “bug man” biz in our area.
There’s basically three places you work as an exterminator: inside, outside and underside. You’re either inside spraying around corners, outside working along the edge of the house, or you’re down under.
Eeesh!
I always had mixed feelings when we went to a job knowing that part of it would be crawling under a house.
The negative was that it was dark, scary and you didn’t know what was under there. Brown Recluse and Black Widow spiders are two inhabitants under houses I had no interest in meeting. And there might also be snakes. Eeesh.
The positive aspect was that under a house it was a lot cooler than working out in the Georgia summer sun.
You’d be surprised how comfortable the temperature is just a foot or two below where your feet are now in your house when it’s blazing hot outside, like being in a cave.
Sure, you’re crawling around on your belly in dirt that hasn’t seen daylight since the house was built, but at least you’re not going to have heat stroke.
If the house is new, it’s not too bad, but under older houses it just vibes iffy. You learn a lot about how the houses are built here. In some cases, you can almost stand up at one end of the house and by the time you’re at the far wall you’re crawling like a prisoner trying to escape.
In one instance I remember the house was very old, old enough that in some places the house had been leveled with stacked rocks instead of bricks or blocks. I’ve seen old cabins in the mountains like that where the rock pillars raised the floor beams off the ground so they wouldn’t rot or get termites. The old-timers around here were certainly resourceful, using rocks to get them off the ground and to easily level the house.
Add a rock at this end, take one away at the far corner, and you’re guaranteed to not roll out of bed in the middle of the night and wake up at the bottom of the hill. A raised house like that will also be cooler in the hot months with an underside breeze. It can make it colder in the winter but our winters are pretty short here, so a couple of extra quilts should help you through those cold snaps.
I’ve not seen this myself, but I’ve been told by old-timers that with a house built up off the ground like that the family dogs or even some of the smaller farm animals might go under the house when it was especially cold or snowing to get out of the winter weather. I don’t know if pigs snore, but I don’t care to find out.
A secret passage!
Brookwood is a very hilly neighborhood and has almost all the types of houses that deal with hills I’ve described above. There are split-level houses, houses with overlook decks on the back, some that are carved out of the hillside, and in areas there are retaining walls where the houses are side by side on the downhill slope.
One of my childhood chums that lived there had a backyard that looked down into the backyard of the house next to them, and so on down the street.
We could run across a backyard and then jump off a wall into the neighbors’ backyard. I guess it would be better to be the top house as far as privacy, but on Saturday nights when all the neighbors were grilling it must have been like living above a restaurant as the smoke rose.
One family I was friends with had several kids and a basement. They finished the basement and even dug further back into the hill under the house to add a bathroom and bath for one of the kids. It was so far from the outside door the contractor suggested a secret door that went from the basement bedroom up into the cupboard in the kitchen.
A secret passage!
I thought it was the coolest thing ever and hope to have one myself one day. Of course, maybe I already do, but if I told you about it, it wouldn’t be a secret anymore, would it?
Some basements you go in are, unfortunately, musty. No sunlight and perhaps some moisture from somewhere, and you get that stale scent that’s not very welcoming. If it’s an unfinished basement it’s not too bad, but let’s face it, a damp basement and shag carpet do not go together, and there have been plenty of basements like that in Dalton over the years.
I think there’s at least one “underground” house in Dalton and I think it was over near Dalton High if it’s still there. This underground house was purposely built as such, since the insulation is so great and the savings on heating and cooling are huge.
But I’ve also seen at least one church and one house where they built the foundation and basement and then put a roof over it so they could move in and start using it with the expectation that they would add the top levels later. The church remained like that for years and they finally passed the plate enough that they got their prayer answered and finished it off.
As for the house, of course right after they took off the roof to start the “real” house it came a huge rainstorm and got everything in the basement living section soaked.
Maybe it’d be better to start with the attic and work your way down.
You’d always be “under roof” in that case.
Speaking of which, next week we’ll go upstairs and beyond as we check out attics and roofs!
