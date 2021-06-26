It’s summer and the Town Crier is all about bats this week. That’s because there are bats in my attic!
My house has a porch on front and it’s covered by a roof that comes to a gable facing outward. In the center of the gable, the original builder put a circular vent with an opening about the size of a beach ball. The opening is vented with downward-facing slats of wood. Behind that WAS a screen. But the house is about 35 years old and I guessed that screen gave up the ghost.
It looks exactly the same as it always did from the outside but a couple of weeks ago we started to see some really small animal droppings on the front edge of the porch. The squirrels have been tormenting and mocking the dog lately so I thought maybe it was the squirrels running up to the house to tease my pooch. I knew it wasn’t bird droppings. They were like someone had quartered a raisin and scattered the little bits around. I’ve spent enough time in the countryside around here to know some of the “spoor” (as the African hunters call it), such as rabbit, deer and owl. One of my kids is the one that said, “I think we have bats ...” They figured it out by looking at the droppings and then looking up and seeing the vent and then hearing something up there moving around. Simple Sherlock Holmes deduction.
At first I thought “Oh no ... more house issues.” But then I thought about it and asked my wife if they were bats could we keep them at least through Halloween. You know, for spooky effect. She had seen the droppings on the porch and we’d already had an issue with that before. Several years ago we had chickens in the yard but they would come on the porch and eventually my wife got tired of cleaning the mess there and the chickens were given away to a kid that had an egg-selling business, so she said “No”, we can’t keep the bats for Halloween. From a practical point of view she’s right. My point of view was clouded by reruns of "The Munsters" and "The Addams Family."
Aerial acrobatics
We still weren’t sure there were bats up there but the other night we stayed out and watched and sure enough we spotted five or six flying out from up there. They’re fast and it’s pretty dark about 9:15 or 9:30 when they come out, so you just catch a glimpse of them as they emerge for their evening-long days work. I’ve seen plenty of bats in the early evening sky while flitting around with their aerial acrobatics. They look tiny, like brown chipmunks with wings. The ones coming out of my attic seemed much larger. Is this because they are a different breed than I’m used to seeing or is it because it’s my house they’re coming out of?
Georgia has 16 species of bats. All of them eat insects for their diet. Some of the species we have include Eastern Pipistrelle, the Indiana Bat, the Northern Long-eared Bat, Rafinesque’s Big Eared Bat, the Mexican Free-tailed Bat (aka the Brazilian Free-tailed bat), the Seminole Bat, the Gray Bat, the Eastern Red Bat, the Silver-haired Bat, the Northern Yellow Bat, the Little Brown Bat and the Big Brown Bat.
Hey, that Big Brown Bat might just be what I’ve got. They certainly looked big when they were buzzing us the other night. On the other hand, I wouldn’t be surprised if I were told “We’ve never seen this before, but you have all 16 species of Georgia bats living in your attic!”
What to do?
Once we established that there were bats in the attic the next thing was to figure out what to do. I thought of several things. One was to put my old stereo system up there and blast them out with loud music. I’m thinking Beethoven or Ted Nugent.
Another idea I had was to wait for them to fly out at night and then put Saran Wrap on the outside of the vent. But then I thought about them crashing into the invisible cling wrap and falling to the ground. If bats fall on the ground they find it almost impossible to get airborne again.
Then, I thought, as I often do when I am trying to come up with a solution to some problem: “What would a cartoon character do in a situation like this?” Donald Duck gets mad and breaks things as he’s trying to fix something. Bugs Bunny gets out of jams with wisecracks. But Wile E. Coyote comes up with endless ways to get the Roadrunner. He inspired me to think about putting a mirror up there once they had flown out at night. They would fly back toward their nest, see a flock of bats heading straight for them and then veer off and away, never to come back.
My wife immediately sensed I was up to something when she saw me in the yard with a big ladder, a flashlight and a mirror. When I explained my genius idea she put the kibosh on it and made me call the animal removal people. Our exterminator company said they had animal removal services and would send a person out for inspection, quote us a price, and then remove the bats. They said the only “setback” is that it is “bat season” and if there were babies, they’d have to wait until August to remove them as the bat is a highly-regulated animal by the Department of Natural Resources for Georgia.
An inspector came first to check out what was going on. The first thing he said was “That gable vent is built exactly like a bat house.” That made me wonder why this was the first time we were having a bat problem.
He shined a bright flashlight up between the slats and you could see a colony of little brown bodies clinging to a screen that was just on the other side of the slats. That was good because it meant the screen was still there and that they probably hadn’t gotten into the actual attic yet.
He said the bat droppings, called "bat guano," would have dropped down below them and need cleaning. FYI, bat guano is a great plant fertilizer and was used in the old days to make gunpowder. They would hand remove the bats, clean up the bat guano, disinfect and put a fine, mesh screen on the outside of the vent. I thought about asking him about the mirror idea but ended up keeping my mouth shut.
'Daaaaang!'
Inside, he went up into the attic via our pull-down ladder. He worked his way over to the backside of the gable. I couldn’t see him from where I was watching but he said that thing you never want to hear from your doctor, dentist or animal removal guy. He said, “Daaaaang!” I immediately thought “They just look like bats ... there are coffins up here and I have a colony of vampires in the house!” He was looking at the screen from the inside and told me there were about 20 bats but that the screen was in place and so they had never gotten into the inside of the attic. He took pictures on his phone and when he had crawled back around to the attic ladder he showed me the pics. Yep, brown bats and almost two dozen of them.
On the other hand, I was in Austin, Texas, once and they have a river that runs through town. There is a highway bridge over the river and bats nest in the seams and joints of the bridge. There are between half a million and a million and a half bats there at any one time during the warm months. They are Brazilian Free Tail bats and they have migrated here, spending winters in Mexico. There is a walkway down to the river below the bridge and at night I went with a group to join the crowds that gather to watch them fly out at dusk. The trail of bats streaking out through the sunset sky sometimes stretches over a mile and it’s something to see. Better Austin than my house.
Bats head out in the evening and the first thing they do is go to water and skim a drink, then they eat insects. They may go back to the roost, rest and go out again several times during a night. They eat millions of insects and I like that about bats. Before we noticed the bats we noticed there didn’t seem to be as many mosquitos around this summer. Many bats here in Georgia hibernate and so are susceptible to a disease going around called White Nose Syndrome. It’s a cold-loving white fungus that grows on the bats during winter when they hibernate. It’s killed millions of bats across the country but as of last year had not shown up in Whitfield County, although it is in many of the surrounding counties.
Bats are very beneficial, so after talking to the inspector, once this batch of bats has been taken away and released miles away, we may actually put some bat houses up on the edge of the woods and try and get a new colony somewhere nearby. Who knows, I may yet become a Bat Man.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.