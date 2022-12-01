Did you survive Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, this year? If you did, maybe that means you didn’t go out at all.
One of the things I’m thankful for is that we stay home on Black Friday and eat leftovers and/or put up Christmas decorations. Meanwhile, millions of folks rush out for the one-day sales specials that have become de rigueur for kicking off the holiday season.
Piranha feeding frenzy
I always think of those old movies and TV shows where they are having a department store sale and the shoppers mass outside the doors, the front row with their noses mashed up against the glass as they are pushed forward by the crowd behind. The sales staff sweat nervously, knowing what is about to come. The manager gives the high sign and the hapless employees open the door and in comes the flood.
They rush the sales tables and then start throwing the items in the air that they don’t want as they did for anticipated treasure in the pile of goods. Eventually it comes down to the last customer taking the last item and running past the exhausted and disheveled salesperson on the way to the checkout counter. The entire thing takes about two minutes and is the retail version of a piranha feeding frenzy.
The name caught on
Black Friday was a term that actually came about in 1869 when the gold market crashed and took the stocks with it. Then in the 20th century events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade came along and started to change Thanksgiving into a time to start Christmas shopping.
The Macy’s parade started in 1924 and for a few years actually featured animals parading down the street from a New York zoo. The real animals were replaced by balloons in 1927 and Macy’s of course had its doors open for the after-parade crowd.
Black Friday was also known as a day that employees would notoriously call in sick (and by sick, they meant stuffed like the turkey was the day before). Add to this the sales events on Friday, and in Philadelphia, as the suburban families came into town for a deal, the traffic was so bad on the streets and the pedestrians so jammed on the sidewalks that the Philly cops started referring to it as “Black Friday” in the 1960s. The name caught on.
Because of the Black Friday gold crash, and the police frustration with the situation, the name had a negative connotation. At one point, an advertising genius tried to change it to “Big Friday” but that never caught on.
Another aspect of Black Friday is that in the old days of hand-entered bookkeeping, losses were written in red ink and profits in black ink, so Black Friday became a “black” Friday for the company.
Eventually the whole thing caught on nationally and in the 1980s really became an event. Advertising focused on it, loss leader items (things the store would sell so inexpensively they lost money on them but it brought the customers in to buy other items that made profits) were identified to get customers in. Then the “early bird” period was added.
Early bird specials are deals where prices are lowered for a specific time during the day when customer numbers are low. One example of early bird specials is at restaurants where the late afternoon is slow before the dinnertime rush. The lower, early prices help fill seats that would normally gather dust.
The early bird/Black Friday mix brought shoppers out to stand in the cold, pre-light dawn waiting for the doors to open hours earlier than normal. The super-sale items are listed as “limited,” so you’ve got to get there early to get the “deal of a lifetime.”
The employees, meanwhile, are having to show up even earlier to get things ready, and this on a day that they used to call in sick. The folks lined up outside tended to make a party of it, although fights do break out in the high-tension atmosphere of 10 customers but only nine giant TVs. Fights do break out and now sometimes even gunfights. Yikes.
So without a Thanksgiving would there be a Black Friday? Hard to say since Thanksgiving as a dedicated holiday has been around since President George Washington. It was kind of a suggested holiday but was codified into a national holiday by Abe Lincoln, who declared the last Thursday in November as Thanksgiving.
Well, leave it to the 20th century to move things from an American holiday for all to count blessings and say grateful thanks for to the focus on shopping.
in 1939 the National Retail Dry Goods Association petitioned President Roosevelt to change the holiday to the fourth Thursday of November, adding about another week of shopping for the Christmas season. Just over 20 states made the change and the other half didn’t.
If you played your cards right you could have one Thanksgiving dinner on the new date and then drive to relatives in a nearby state for another one on the old date. Eventually the sales associations won out and Congress (with the political donations that probably came along with it) put the new holiday date into law in 1941. About 20 years later the name Black Friday came along, and another 20 years later Black Friday had become a type of unofficial holiday. It has since spread to countries around the world, including places like Canada, India and Belize, where it’s a three-day event. Not surprisingly, the countries where Black Friday is catching on have Amazon-dedicated marketplaces. Hmmmm.
In a warehouse somewhere
Shoppers kept shopping and in the 2000s a new trend grew to match the size of Black Friday. With the advent of the internet the Monday after Thanksgiving became a time for people to shop and order things online. For some people the brick and mortar store had sold out of the item but there were more of them sitting in a warehouse somewhere where they could be had for the same great price if ordered. For others it was an opportunity to skip the in-person Black Friday crowds and shop from the comfort of their chair.
Then came another sales innovation. Started by the credit card company American Express, the Saturday after Black Friday but before Cyber Monday became Small Business Saturday, which focuses on buying locally from smaller, locally-owned businesses. Small Business Saturday has become such a thing that sales that day have actually grown bigger than Black Friday in some cases. You’d think with all that shopping being done on those three days there would be no last-minute Christmas shopping rush on Christmas Eve but it ain’t so. People are people, and for every “pro shopper” there’s going to be a procrastinator.
Now what about the Sunday after Thanksgiving? Currently it’s not yet named, but there are a few suggestions floating around out there. It is one of the busiest driving days of the year as families rush to return home after Thanksgiving visits.
In Georgia there’s a state resolution calling it Drive Safer Sunday. Not very catchy, granted, but if that’s in the back of driver’s minds maybe it helps. Another suggestion I saw was Reason for the Season Sunday to focus on a traditional day when folks go to church on the upcoming origin, or reason, for Christmas. Someone else says that’s when they put the Christmas lights up so we could call it something like Light Hanging Sunday. We try and have our decorations up by the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and we all know folks around here that never took the lights down from last year, so I have my doubts about that one. I saw a mention of more shopping suggestions for that Sunday, specifically Artists’ Sunday, where you’re supposed to buy a piece of original art for a holiday present from a local artist. If that catches on I’ve got a shoe box full of my finger paintings I’ll sell you that I’m sure your Uncle Wally will love. And if he doesn’t, I’ll give you double your finger paintings back for a refund.
A nice idea
And finally, well, finally so far, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is becoming Giving Tuesday where after all the shopping and traveling of the previous days we’re supposed to donate something to our favorite charities. It’s a nice idea to give something back to the community and help others after all that money has been spent on consumer goods for friends and family. If the charities were smart they’d make it the Tuesday before Thanksgiving when there’s more money left in the old change purse. After all the shopping beforehand it’s a wonder we don’t already call Giving Tuesday Empty Pocket Tuesday or Credit Card Limit Tuesday.
Like they say, take a deep breath and enjoy the moment and the person you’re with. And if you miss a deal, remember, they’re like buses, another one will come along in just a bit.
And finally, one word to cheer you up if you feel overwhelmed by all the after-Thanksgiving goings on: leftovers!
