The Town Crier is a little bit afraid today.
To those who know me personally, they know me as a bastion of fearlessness in the world of nature. I’ve faced man-eating Bengal tigers with only a handful of two-inch iron bars between us at the zoo. I’ve stared down mammoth Asian elephants just yards outside the center ring at the circus. And when it comes to a herd-leading bull that weighed almost a ton and a half, I’ve bravely skirted the far edge of the fenced-in pasture.
There have been an occasional encounter with a snake, size notwithstanding, where nearby observers thought I was jumping in panic, but once my pulse had gotten back below 100 beats per minute and I had used my sleeve to wipe the perspiration off my brow, I took the time to explain to them that what they mistook for terror was actually an Irish jig I was dancing to celebrate the diversity of nature when I spotted the serpent and that I had the ancestry.com genetic results that showed my 9% Irish heritage where that leaping about came from. Fear indeed.
But now there is a fact of nature that I may be facing that definitely is affecting my sleep. You see, I’m afraid that my cat might be about to have kittens!
Ain’t that something?
This young cat was originally supposed to be one of my kids’ pet but the cat has spent so much time with me that we’ve come to have a giving and affectionate relationship; I give her treats and she’s very affectionate toward them.
She will come sometimes in the night and sleep on the foot of my bed for a while and then gently wake me up by climbing on my chest and staring at me from inches away until I’m rousted from sleep so that I can accompany her to the kitchen to watch her nibble up a late night snack from her food bowl.
Considerate thing that she is, she only wakes me up between the hours of 1:30 and 5:30 a.m. I stagger back to bed until she’s ready to go out for the morning, sometime between 5:30 and 6:30. Ain’t that something?
Amusing she is
Just so you know, she’s a mostly outside cat. We live up a long drive on a hill quite a distance from the road so there’s no danger from cars. She seems to have an area she patrols that almost perfectly matches the property line around the house and so never gets too far away. And I made sure that as a small kitten she was introduced as a fellow family member to our dog and to the neighbor dog that hangs out at our house. My dog pretty much ignores her but I think the neighbor dog actually finds her amusing.
My dog loves fetching sticks, and the cat has picked up on it and will also go after small twigs. She loves her yard-size wilderness and hunts incessantly. Sometimes she’ll be working her way across the yard and will suddenly leap in the air as if fired from a cannon. Only by looking intently can you see that she was going after a small moth or other flying critter. If she had a den, the walls would be mounted with the miniature heads of mice, moles, lizards and birds. She’s the feline version of a Hemingway-esque great white hunter, only, you know, she’s a solid black cat.
Who can schedule love?
When the cat was a kitten, she would curl up in a circle to sleep with her tail sticking straight out. Looking at her little black body in that circular position we came up with the name Skillet for her, since that is what she looked like.
We took Skillet to the veterinarian for her regularly-scheduled checkups and shots. She was due to go in April to get “fixed” so we wouldn’t have kittens, but I was so busy I put it off. Then, just when I was going to call and schedule it, her front left paw became swollen and she was limping, so that’s what I took her to the vet for. The doctor thinks that a small mammal bit her (probably after she first bit it!) and it became infected.
Skillet was given a shot and some medicine to take for a few days. I mentioned to the vet about the need for a little procedure to keep our weekly cat food needs at the current rate, and she said, “As soon as she gets through with her medicine, call and we’ll schedule it.” The cat got well fast, with the limping disappearing in just a day or two. It seemed everything was moving along as scheduled. But who can schedule love?
Last Monday night she didn’t come in until well after dark and then all night she was meowing to go out. I kept telling her it was still night and not time to go out for the day, but she kept up her whining as if she didn’t understand a word of English. Finally, I gave up and got out of the bed and let her out about 5 in the morning. (In case you’re wondering, my wife is a sound sleeper and so is unaffected by any goings-on between about 10 at night and 6 the next morning, and yes, I’m jealous of her “sleep through it” ability. A cricket too near the window at night will keep me from sleeping).
The cat was so unlike her usual self I knew something was going on. I left for work and mid-morning it struck me; she was looking for a beau. Then, as if to add weight to my fears, she didn’t come home Tuesday night. Had a hawk swooped down on her during the day? A giant owl at night? I’ve heard coyotes on the ridge behind the house at night but all the dogs in the area keep them at bay with their own howls and a “border wall” of marked trees.
She seemed different somehow
Late Wednesday night she showed back up. And she seemed … different, somehow … older, wiser, more mature, as well as less kitten-like. So now … I’m afraid!
If there is a blessed event coming, firstly, I want to know when. Secondly, I want to know is it acceptable to have a “kitty shower” so friends can come for light refreshments and bring gifts for the little ones?
There are only two gestation periods for animals I know offhand: humans and elephants. Humans are nine months. That’s easy, as I was told that from an early age and then have had kids of my own. The elephant information I’ve kept in mind because I’ve heard non-expecting women share it with expecting women to bolster their spirits in the third trimester. “I am so ready to have this baby!” replied with “Just be glad you’re not an elephant, they take two years to have a baby.” Pregnant lady’s eyes get big, then, “I’m so glad I’m not an elephant.” Aren’t we all, ma’am, aren’t we all.
It turns out you get a litter of kitties in about nine weeks, somewhere between 63 and 65 days on average. So if my cat’s honeymoon was Tuesday night, I might just be an uncle by the second half of July.
Humans don’t have babies in nine weeks because that’s not enough time to fix up the room that’s going to be the nursery, buy rattles and throw a party where hopefully people will just bring diapers. Children’s clothes are cute, but believe me, diapers are where it’s at for the first year or two.
They say when the time gets close, fix up a box with a warm towel for kitty to sleep in, in a warm, calm place in the house. The worst thing that can happen is kitty disappears and then weeks later shows up with kittens that have gone feral and won’t come near. Feral kittens have the mindset of a teenage motorcycle gang, if there were such a thing.
Friends of ours had kittens that were born under an outbuilding and not only could you not get near the kittens, they were so wild you couldn’t get near the building.
My parents had a cat named Jack because he only had one eye, so, you know, “One-Eyed Jack.” I was at their house and a buddy of mine came by. It was summer so he left his windows down in the driveway so the car wouldn’t get so hot. After his visit he said “Bye” and left. Minutes later he rushed back in yelling that a cat just had two kittens in his backseat floorboard! We all rushed out, only now there were four kittens. Jack was really a Jackie!
Just wondering about other pets, it turns out a momma dog will have puppies in nine weeks, same as a cat. Goldfish take about 28 to 40 days, a guppy takes about 21 to 30 days. But that’s when they lay the eggs, with the eggs hatching about five days later. African Grey Parrots gestate for about 28 days. They don’t have a litter, they have a “clutch” of three to five eggs.
All this is a lot of information to take away, but if you take away only one thing from this column, please, take away one of my kittens when they come!
