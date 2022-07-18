Do you know Buster Keaton? At one time this comic was one of the biggest movie stars in the world. They’re actually showing some commercials on Chattanooga TV now that use clips from his films.
If you don’t know who he is, it might be because the time he was a big star was in the 1920s, during the last decade of silent films. I grew up watching plenty of old films on TV, but TV wasn’t interested in silent films, they wanted dialogue, music and plenty of sound effects. What would a cowboy picture be with six-shooters firing silently and “bang bang bang” written on title cards?
Buster lived and worked into the 1960s, but his comedy masterpieces were all made during the silent era. After I discovered him I made sure I showed my kids his films when they were young, and when their grandparents (my parents) got a new cat they promptly named him “Buster Kitten.” As a fan of Buster’s, this made me proud.
A new biography, “Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life,” by James Curtis is out and I’ve been reading it and made an interesting discovery: Buster might have come through Dalton at the height of his career! More on that in a bit, but first let’s learn a little about Buster.
A breakthrough moment
His parents, Joe and Myra, were both “show” people who traveled from town to town with what were called “medicine shows” in the late 1800s. Medicine shows would have performances for free to draw crowds, and then make their money by selling “medicine,” bottles of mostly water and some flavoring or spices to make it taste medicinal that promised to cure whatever ailed you.
These medicine companies would put out several traveling troupes to cover the country and sell the goods. If you’ve ever heard of Kickapoo Joy Juice, that comes from one of those medicine companies. Harry Houdini, the world famous magician and escape artist, started in these medicine shows, and he and Joe Keaton met and became good friends for life.
These outdoor shows were gradually replaced with “vaudeville.” Vaudeville shows were performed in theaters, and really good acts became famous and were paid very well as their demand grew. New or second rate vaudeville acts might play one-day shows in small towns while the big acts got top dollar and played three- to four-week stands in places like New York, Chicago or San Francisco.
If you’ve watched “America’s Got Talent,” this is very similar to what a vaudeville show would be like, a diverse series of acts that might include singers, jugglers, comedians, dancers, animal acts and acrobats. Audiences would change out and the next show would begin.
In the big theaters, an act might only have to perform twice a day, but the smaller the venue the more shows an act had to do, up to five a day. Doing your act five times and then moving to another town overnight took the kind of stamina that perhaps only show people have.
Joe was what was called an “eccentric dancer,” which was a mix of dancing, acrobatics and comedy moves. Myra was a natural musician, playing piano, singing, and is supposedly the first woman in America to play the newly-invented saxophone. The act was OK and got bookings, but no one considered it a star turn.
While traveling, Buster was born on the road on Oct. 4, 1895. Myra and Joe would put the infant in a trunk while they worked their 15-minute act, with one of the other performers keeping an eye on him. Then one night, the act had a breakthrough moment: toddler Buster wandered onstage. The audience roared with laughter and approval. When he was 3 they purposely brought him onstage and the act started taking off.
‘Quite a buster!’
The legend is Buster got his nickname (actual name Joseph F. Keaton) when he tumbled down some stairs backstage. Houdini was there and saw it and said to Keaton’s dad “That was quite a buster!” The name took.
The act became known as The Three Keatons, with mom doing music, dad doing a comedy/acrobatic table act and Buster running around causing mayhem. Time and again revues talked about how good the kid was and that the theater was filled with howls of laughter. Dad Joe would dress in a costume that consisted of a bald wig, “Irish” chin whiskers and a long tail suit. Think of a grown man that looked kind of like a leprechaun.
Part of the fun was the diminutive Buster was dressed exactly the same, a vaudevillian mini-me. In some places where child labor laws were stricter Joe would pass Buster off as a “midget” and therefore legal.
The act was roughhouse and slapstick. Joe would do amazing things with the table and then Buster would either copy him or mess him up. The dad would get “mad” and throw the kid around, literally. He would throw Buster into the wings, across the stage, into the orchestra pit and one time, angry at hecklers in the audience, threw him into the front row, breaking one of the hecklers’ arms!
Buster, being slid, tossed and thrown at such an early age, picked up an innate sense of how to take a tumble and not get hurt. This young training would pay off huge later in his film career.
As he grew a bit, Joe sewed a suitcase handle into Buster’s suit so he could get a better grip and throw him further. Buster learned a deadpan look during all this just made it funnier.
In the act Buster might mess up his dad’s act and they would pause, and then Dad would ask, “Why are you so small?” Little Buster would reply, “I grew up on condensed milk!” Coming from a 6- or 7-year-old, the line brought the laughs.
One of my favorite bits that I read they did consisted of Myra coming out on one side of the stage and playing the saxophone. Joe would come out, set up a mirror and start shaving with a straight razor. Then, little kid Buster would come out with a big, inflatable ball on a rope and start twirling it around over his head. Bit by bit he would let the rope out, the flying ball getting closer each revolution to the shaving Joe. Eventually “wham,” hitting the man shaving and knocking him into the mirror. Then the roughhouse chase about stage would begin.
He never looked back
As the first two decades of the 1900s went along, The Three Keatons became a top act with top pay at top theaters. But eventually, age caught up with Joe. He was almost 50 in the late teens and his incredible leaps, jumps and spills were taking a toll. They all realized the end of the act was coming. But as Buster headed out on his own in vaudeville, he ran into something that changed everything. During a break, he went out and visited a film set. Once he saw what was going on, he never looked back.
He was introduced to successful film comic Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle who was making a “two-reeler” film, a short film that lasted about 20 minutes that was included in movie showings back then. Arbuckle was told about Buster’s abilities and success and invited him to join in.
Keaton and Arbuckle hit it off immediately and Arbuckle was the kind of guy that wasn’t afraid to share the limelight if it meant his films had more laughs. More laughs equaled more success, and Buster definitely brought more laughs. But apart from just letting him share in the onscreen comedy, Roscoe mentored Buster on how the camera worked, how the shots were framed and how to edit the film to put the pieces together. It clicked with Buster and he began to quickly develop as a filmmaker.
Buster worked with Arbuckle on 14 films from 1917 to 1918 and when Arbuckle decided to move into feature-length films, he suggested they let Buster take over the two-reelers. Buster’s films were so funny and popular that many movie theaters would advertise Buster’s short films over the feature presentation.
More than any other film comic at the time, Buster understood how the camera and film frame worked to get laughs. Top comedian of the day Charlie Chaplin was funny, but almost any funny thing he did you could duplicate on a theater stage. But Buster’s comedy used the camera, making his gags something you could only do in a movie.
In one famous scene, he has built his house on the wrong side of the railroad tracks. He jacks it up, uses barrels for wheels, and is taking it over the crossing when it gets stuck. Of course, here comes a train in the distance from the left! Buster and his wife cover their eyes, but a miracle occurs and the train is one track over and misses the house by inches. Totally relieved, he relaxes ... just in time for a second train from the opposite direction to smash the house to splinters. Try doing that on a stage.
Next week, Buster moves into feature films, making a series of amazing hit films, including a masterpiece of the movies that (may have) brought him through Dalton!
