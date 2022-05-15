In the late 1700s and early 1800s in Kentucky a new type of religious meeting was born: the camp meeting. The mold was created by James McGready in July 1800 in Logan County, Kentucky, and then the next year in a great camp meeting in Cane Ridge, Kentucky.
The Cane Creek meeting in 1801 had an estimated 12,000 participants with 125 wagons, carriages and a stage area and lasted from Friday to Wednesday, six full days, according to one of those present. Many historians consider this the big one that really kicked the movement off as participants at this gathering spread out to replicate what they had participated in. And because of the nature of the proceedings, it caught on from top to bottom of the young USA.
Speaking ‘to’ the people
Camp meetings were part of a widespread revival in Protestant Christianity in both the U.S. and Britain. This revival had its roots in the preaching style of minister George Whitefield (pronounced “Whitfield” and who Whitfield County is named for).
Previously, most Christian churches were top down, dogmatic services with a lot of formality. Whitefield spoke “to” the people instead of “at” them. His sermons were more personalized, with a focus on the emotional needs of the people as they were applied to spiritual matters. He was based in Savannah and he and the other itinerant (traveling) preachers of this movement preached to all, including the slaves in the South. This approach gained popularity as the camp meeting grew as a popular and needed form of worship service on the American frontier.
A long-distance congregation
At the beginning of the American colonies, there were small towns along the coasts where groups of settlers built copies of villages like they had left. These communities had churches and a professional pastor. But as the new immigrants pioneered west they were spread out and isolated, without a church or a preacher. The idea for a camp meeting was so that a widespread group could meet together in one place and share a service, like at a brick and mortar church, but in the woods. Folks could gather together from miles around to form a long-distance congregation. This was taking place during a widespread revival of Protestant Christianity in both the U.S. and in Great Britain known as a Great Awakening. A typical camp meeting in the early 1800s occurred in the second half of summer when the crops were growing but it wasn’t yet harvest time. To take a week off from hard labor to have some family time, church time and fun time made for a recharge of the old batteries before it was back for the harvest. Meetings would last four or five days on average, and since the frontier was pretty primitive back then, people came to literally camp during the time they were there. A stage or speakers platform was built, and an “arbor” area chosen where a clearing in a copse of trees would make for a shady and comfortable seating area for the congregation.
Various preachers or speakers would go one after the other starting in the morning and lasting till well past dark, when the area was lit by candles, lanterns, torches and campfires. There was hymn singing, music and in some cases dancing.
An egalitarian approach
Speakers and attendees were both white and black, and included men and women and people from all types of denominations. This was a truly egalitarian approach to spiritual salvation.
Sometimes side groups would form, with people joining to pray over a person or for a situation. Socially, families that were spread out could have family reunions at the camp meetings, neighbors could visit, strangers could strike up friendships and, yes, romance would bloom. This approach to preaching the gospel was inclusive; everyone was welcome regardless of their station, race or where they stood in their religious beliefs. This was the perfect match for the upstart United States and its ideals of individualism and classlessness.
Free will
Another aspect was that Calvinism was a strong force in European Christianity, which held that predestination made for who might become a Christian or who might not. But with the approach of the preachers who led the camp meeting movement in the beginning, the focus was on the Bible verses that taught free will of the individual and a choice open to all to become Christian.
So at the camp meetings one of the focuses was on a sudden conversion, like Saul on the road to Damascus when he converted and became Paul. One attendee was amazed that a quiet, shy, even sullen person could have a conversion experience and go up on the platform to speak to throngs about what they just experienced and how all should join in this life-changing experience.
There was a strong sense of what we might think of as Pentecostal spiritualism with shouts from the congregation, running about while energized by the goings-on and even some folks passing out from the excitement. There were critics of this “peoples approach” to Christianity, with some churches wanting to focus more on a formal, disciplined and learned approach.
Still around
Camp meetings were around for decades, well beyond the Civil War era. They moved west with the frontier and in places where they were held annually, big, open-sided structures were built with rows of benches, a permanent stage and a roof overhead in the event of summer rain.
Some areas saw a decline in camp meetings as the populations grew, church houses were built and there were regularly scheduled services throughout the year. But the legacy of camp meetings is still around. There are plenty of places across the country where camp meetings are still held, some on the same site they’ve been on for more than 100 years.
Some of the modern versions are more like a summer camp but where the focus is on preaching, revival and hymns rather than the kids version of summer camp with its archery, canoeing and sing-a-longs. For many years my grandmother would go to one of these camps in Mississippi. She couldn’t wait, and I heard family rumors that she kept a suitcase packed at all times. She would ride down with a group of local friends, stay for a week or so and come back as excited as a gambler back from a winning streak in Las Vegas. She had her once-a-year friends she caught up with there and always had great stories to tell. I enjoyed her enjoyment, but for an 8- or 10-year old boy always on the lookout for adventure I was content with a couple of hours of church each week on Sunday.
Many converts
Whitfield County had its own camp meetings back in the 1800s since in those days we were the frontier. In 1851 there was a “Union Meeting” in town between the three main churches here, Methodist, Baptist and Presbyterian. It was held at the Methodist Church, lasted 40 days and saw many converts.
This kind of nondenominational approach was one of the hallmarks of the camp meeting movement. I’ve read there were two sites in the county that held annual camp meetings and the one I’m familiar with is the one north of Dalton up the Cleveland Highway. If you drive north up toward Cohutta you will pass Pleasant Grove Methodist Church on your left, and just a short distance on, Grove Level Baptist Church on the right. This is the place where camp meetings were held on the level and pleasant grove area here.
The original name of this community was the Harrison Community, which became the Filmore Community and now is known as the Pleasant Grove community, with the church by that name as well as the county school. The camp meeting site was obviously a natural for church building and so in 1852 Stephen A. Cady deeded 2.5 acres for the construction of “Shady Grove Meeting House.” A log structure was erected that year and it was shared for services by both the Baptists and the Methodists in the area. A structure that was to become Grove Level Baptist was started in 1874, but before completion was destroyed in a windstorm. The structure was begun again and eventually completed, although it would be the 1930s before a steeple was added.
Something to be remembered
Camp meetings are still out there, but keep an eye out for frequent “revivals” in the area at one church or the other. Church revivals, lasting anywhere from four days to a week, are part of the camp meeting movement, as is the occasional tent revival that I still see set up every now and then in the area. In those primitive, frontier days a couple of hundred years ago, these meetings must surely have been a highlight of the year, perhaps the only competition being a marriage or a new baby. They say the crowds were made up of the religious, the seeking and also the curious. But wherever they may have been in their arc of life, I bet once they had been to an old-fashioned camp meeting they never forgot it!
