Am I lucky or what? I got to grow up and live in the land of Southern fried chicken!
How good is fried chicken? Well, steak is supposed to be the Cadillac of meats, but to make it better they chicken fry it!
Any of us who have been here long enough have a grandmother or maybe an aunt that made the best fried chicken ever. Maybe it was deep fried, or maybe, like my grandmother, it was skillet fried, but it always took center spot on the table.
People don’t seem to fry as much at home as they used to, but the legacy lives on in the restaurants around here. At The Oakwood, The Filling Station or Willie’s they keep the old fryer going and you can get some pretty tasty fried chicken in a sit-down setting.
But we do like our convenience too, don’t we? So we have Kentucky Fried Chicken (with its seven Kentucky secret spices!), Popeyes (with a little spice from down in Louisiana) and fried chicken sandwiches at Jack’s (Alabama).
I’ve driven by the KFC headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, on Colonel Sanders Lane, of course, and that’s a pretty impressive building, but here in Georgia we have Zaxby’s and Chick-fil-A as hometown heroes. And here’s the cool thing, I’ve gotten to visit both of their headquarters.
Of the two, Zaxby’s is the new kid on the butcher block. The first Zaxby’s opened in Statesboro in 1990 near the college. It now has more than 900 stores, mainly in the Southeast, but they are as far away as Utah, and there’s actually a video game that features a virtual Zaxby’s restaurant in Los Angeles, although there’s not one there in reality.
Ensuring a good customer experience
Zaxby’s new headquarters is near Athens, but I got to visit the previous location several years ago. Here’s what I saw there. The building was on the outside of Athens along the highway and there wasn’t much around it then. It was a classy looking brick and stone, three-story building that would fit in nicely somewhere in Europe. The different floors were done in a stylish, corporate, but comfortable, way that went with the building.
With this being a corporate HQ there were a lot of offices with people crunching numbers, making calls, ordering supplies and making sure everything was going smoothly for their franchisees.
One of the things that stood out with this organization was that they had a person dedicated to making sure everyone met the corporate standards for running their restaurants, ensuring the customer experience would be good and what you expected, no matter which store you went into. I got to chat with that employee for a bit and was impressed with his seriousness in making sure all the standards were met in all areas. But enough about their corporate care-taking and focused customer satisfaction with their restaurants ... let’s get to the test kitchen!
Down in the basement, secure from prying eyes, was the test kitchen where new flavors are discovered and special seasonal treats are created and the next “All New Signature Chicken Sandwich” is hatched. (It’s chickens ... get it?) This fully tricked out kitchen had all the machinery you would need to try any recipe your mind came up with.
When I was there there were three cooks, or perhaps chefs, I didn’t ask, who were working on a new chocolate shake. They were preparing a variety of subtly different tastes and then testing them among themselves and the staff upstairs to see which was the most popular.
I timed it perfectly and was there when they pulled out a tray of samples from the freezer. They were in little glasses about the size of those paper Dixie cups they have at the dentist’s office. They enjoined me to enjoy and give them my preference. At a moment like that you’re thinking your vote might be the one that ends up putting that flavor in every Zaxby’s shake machine. I considered it a time when I needed to be responsible in my drinking. At the end of the taste test I let them down ... I liked them all.
Service to others
Moving on, if you’re reading this on a Sunday, I hope it doesn’t make you too hungry for who I visited next, as you’ll have to wait until Monday to get your fried chicken fix ... from Chick-fil-A.
CFA started out as a little diner called the Dwarf Grill, now called the Dwarf House, south of Atlanta in Hapeville, where the Ford car factory was. That restaurant is still there and worth a visit if you’re ever down that way. The front part is like a diner but there’s a Chick-fil-A counter on the side as well. When was the last time you could get a Chick-fil-A sandwich and a cheeseburger and a slice of chocolate pie? It’s like a dream come true!
It was at this restaurant that the founder, Truett Cathy, “invented” the chicken sandwich in a new type fryer that could fry a chicken filet as quickly as it took to cook a burger. That’s known as a game-changer and the world is better for it.
CFA now has almost 3,000 restaurants and they are more profitable per store than any other chain, bringing in an average of more than $4.8 million per store annually in 2016. In 2019 the company did $11.3 billion in sales, second only to McDonald’s. And that’s why Chick-fil-A doesn’t have a company HQ building, they have a company HQ campus. I got to take a tour of the campus back around Thanksgiving and it’s a sight to see.
With great success comes great opportunity. They are able to do all kinds of research and development that other chains might only dream of. And they provide a great work experience for their employees. Here’s what I got to see on my visit.
The site is just below the Atlanta airport and after you drive through the security gate you find yourself on rolling hills beautifully but naturally landscaped. There are numerous buildings on the site and the first one you drive by has the free daycare for employees’ young children.
The main building sits in a wooded area, and there’s a beautiful, man-made waterfall with a bench where a statue of Truett Cathy sits, providing a fun photo opportunity. When you enter, the front desk receptionist gives you a name tag and treats you like a friend they haven’t seen in a while. The space is open and airy and you can go in any direction to see things. If you go straight there is a row of some of Cathy’s cars he collected including a 1906 Cadillac and the Batmobile from “Batman Returns.” Look, but don’t drive.
Down a different hall is a fully-equipped movie studio with a mockup of a CFA counter, booths and tables where some of the commercials are filmed. If you’ve seen their current series where customers and employees sit on a red couch against a white background and share stories, that set is in the studio and you’re welcome to take pictures there.
There’s a small gift shop with one-of-a-kind CFA souvenirs including clothing items, books and home decor. Down a flight of stairs is the corporate cafe where meals are provided to employees for free. Yes, there is the famous chicken sandwich on the menu but there is also a variety of hot meal choices that change daily, even pizza.
Heading to some of the other buildings, there are kitchen labs and instruction labs. Franchisees go through a detailed training that takes a while in order to get them up to CFA’s exacting standards for running one of their restaurants.
One room looks like the set of a cooking show with a demonstration kitchen facing rows of desks. Another seems to be for developing new menus, and in there I saw a lady literally picking individual dill pickle slices from a big container. Maybe she was picking out the best pickles to star in their next commercial?
Another room looked like it was for testing new cooking equipment, which by the way, Chick-fil-A is big enough to design and invent their own equipment.
There was also a space where they worked on special video productions like the new short film “The Snow Globe,” which you can find free online, their fourth animated production set in the fictional community of Evergreen Hills. CFA focuses a big part of their corporate identity on charities and focusing on service to communities.
Inside the main corporate building is a giant, life-sized statue of Jesus washing the feet of one of his disciples that was given to Cathy on his 90th birthday, the statue symbolizing service to others. One of the ways they have done that over the years is by providing scholarship opportunities to employees of their stores. Some 80,000 have been provided since the 1970s. Who knew eating a chicken sandwich would go toward someone’s dreams of a better education?
It was a lot of fun and interesting to visit the headquarters of two restaurant chains we’re lucky to have here in Dalton. Next time I eat a chicken sandwich I’ll feel even more satisfied when I’m done!
