I hope this public service announcement from the Town Crier isn’t getting to you too late. This is a cautionary piece about Christmas decorating.
It’s learned wisdom from decades of Christmas decorating from someone who tends to go all out. Taken at face value it can help you to miss various pitfalls that you may have never imagined … the Town Crier certainly didn’t. And if followed closely, may just help you bypass mishaps of the decorating kind.
A one- or two-day thing
Back in the old days it mainly came down to a Christmas tree and maybe some greenery here and there. In some traditions, the tree would be decorated, and then in place of electric lights, actual candles would be used.
On Christmas Eve night, the tree would be lit, the doors thrown open and everyone would go in and ohhh and ahhh and share presents.
The tree was a one- or two-day thing. Wreaths were around, and some live evergreen bunting, since back then there were more trees than people.
Of course, a majority of kiddies back then were lucky to have socks, much less stockings, to hang by the hearth. A lot of the “common folks” decorations were enjoyed at the church where they went. Back in the Depression when my dad was a young child, his Christmas at home consisted of an orange as a special treat.
These days we have aluminum trees, flashing lights, projections on the walls outside, pre-lit Christmas trees that never get undecorated; just stored until next year, giant inflatables of the Grinch and plenty of Christmas ornaments that seem to have less and less to do with the events at Bethlehem. They have Darth Vader Christmas ornaments now, you know.
For those of us who have an abundance of decorations but not so many we’re featured on a “Battle of the Christmas Decorations” TV show, here are some cautions to practice.
Someone handy to call 911
For outside decor, use a real ladder and not a three-step handyman ladder. For some strange reason the three-steps actually sink into the wet ground easier than a real ladder. And make sure someone, even if it’s one of the kids, is holding it at the bottom. Not so much that they can stop you from falling, but at least you’ll have someone handy to call 911.
We don’t do the whole outline of the house in lights thing; for the hours it takes me to get the lights on the tree in an even balance, I shudder to think how long it would take me to light up the outside of the whole house.
Down at the street you can put a bow on the mailbox, but put it on the post, not on the door. I did, but I don’t anymore. The bow was big and and when it started raining the bow got soggy and the extra weight of the rain pulled the lid on the mailbox open and all the mail got wet, including Christmas cards from I don’t have any idea who because they were mushy and the ink ran.
Wreaths can work indoors or out. I have some plastic ones for outside where they might get rained on, some more realistic ones for the front door and porch, and then some nicer ones for inside.
On the door, don’t block your peephole. You want to be able to watch the "Porch Pirates" when they run up and grab your deliveries. And in case of that type of robbery, I have a giant candy cane on the porch with the white and red stripes alternating every two inches so I can get an idea of the robbers' heights when I call the cops, you know, like those tape measures by the door of the quickie marts.
And when you take the wreaths down, make sure nothing has built a nest in them. If you take them down during winter, there’s not much to worry about. If you delay till spring, who knows what could be in there, it could be birds or worse, bugs. I’d hate to take down a Christmas wreath and get stung by wasps. Just doesn’t seem festive somehow.
On our Christmas wreath for the front door there’s a life-size fake cardinal on it. Don’t have one of those. It looks great but the other cardinals come around and either try and fight it or marry it. Either way I have to clean bird droppings off of it before storing it for next year.
If you do Christmas poinsettias, there are two things to keep in mind. One is find out if the pot they are in has a hole in the bottom or not before watering. There could be a hole down there and unbeknownst to you, your floor is not dead level and there’s a small, unseen rivulet of water that trails off under the sofa that you don’t discover until well into January. The second thing to remember is if you have a cat, they prefer actual soil to kitty litter. Just saying.
An ugly Christmas sweater can help
Inside, the Christmas tree is going to be the centerpiece. Consider these your warnings. If you use a real tree, a cedar or sharp fir will stick your fingers, so wear gloves.
Also, when chopping a real tree down with an ax or chainsaw, wear a really ugly Christmas sweater. This is so if you cut yourself, the ER staff won’t want you in the waiting room annoying the other patients with your poor taste in seasonal fashion. They’ll whisk you into a room where they can pull the curtain and get you into a hospital gown. What’s that say that they’d rather see your bare behind rather than that sweater you wore in?
When you carry a fresh, live tree in the house, you can get it in the door easily. But getting it out, you’re going to try and extract this now dried-out, petrified tree trunk in a way that drops as few dead needles as possible. This is a great way to throw your back out. Especially after all the desserts, leftovers and lying around on the couch watching TV during the holiday break.
Face it, you’re out of shape. Just go for it and let the vacuum do the hard work. When you get ready to put the star on top, use a ladder … not a swivel stool or a coffee table. Those are for swiveling and coffee.
Getting on the naughty list
Christmas lights are a must these days. I love driving to some of the houses or neighborhoods where the people go all out on the outdoor decorations. On the other hand, if I lived next door I would hope they turn them off by 9 p.m.
For inside, which is where all my lights go, I’ll put them on the tree, across the fireplace and sometimes on top of other tall furniture like cabinets.
When I buy the strands, they frequently come with tiny replacement bulbs, but I’ve never gotten them to work for me. Let’s say it takes me 10 strands to get the tree done, at some point I’ll lose about two strands during the season so each year I have to buy a few more strands.
What gets me are the flashing ones, but they don’t flash until about 10 or 15 minutes after I’ve got them hooked up. That means I’ve got them on the tree or plugged into a line of lights and have stepped back to admire my work (I do that frequently with Christmas decorations) and then all of a sudden a strand somewhere in the middle starts flashing. There’s been a time or two I’ve almost said something that would get me on the naughty list when that happens.
The last caution for the lights is the most important. If you’re like me a lot of the decorations take place with me in my socks running around the house. Try not to step on the light bulbs. I’ve seen sideshow freaks walk on broken glass, but I’m not currently working at carnivals. When I step on glass bulbs and they break, it hurts. Luckily, my Christmas socks are red.
Decorate the high stuff yourself
When hanging decorations up high inside the house, say for example an elf attached to the dining room light or some plaster snowmen on the shelf above the shelves in the kitchen or a strand of greenery along the top of the curtain rod, do not let your wife do it. Take the trouble to do it yourself fellas, I’m telling you.
If she gets up that high she’s going to spot dust everywhere, even on the tops of light bulbs. And in the kitchen, any kind of ledge or shelf above eye level is going to have some grime on it. If she spots this you will be on the ladder cleaning it. Avoid the work and decorate the high stuff yourself. Santa cookie jar on the top of the refrigerator? Fine, but you put him in his place.
And on Christmas morning, if you get a car like they do on the TV commercials (I’ve never known anyone who has), don’t just run out into the driveway. Take your time and watch for reindeer droppings. I’m telling you, they’re slick. The only cars I got for Christmas were Hot Wheels.
And a final caution: Don’t have a new kitten while decorating! You may never finish.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
