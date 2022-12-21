Christmas 1968. What a gift! For a space-struck kid that had been following the NASA missions for his whole life (because I’m just a little younger than manned spaceflight), this was a great goal being met during the holidays. It was the Apollo 8 mission and for the first time in human history, humans were going to the moon.
They weren’t going to land on it yet, that would come the next year with Apollo 11, but this was the first time that men would travel the distance from the Earth to the moon and orbit it. I had my map of the solar system on my bedroom wall since I was 6, and I had a big map of both sides of the moon taped next to it. But these three Americans were actually there.
The “Space Race,” as it was called because we were trying to get there before those communist Soviets did (they had been the ones to get the first man into space as well as sending the first woman up as well), was being won by us in 1968.
NASA had been doing a series of missions throughout the 1960s, with each mission adding to the knowledge and experience it would take to land a human on the moon before the end of the decade.
First there were the one-man Mercury missions. The program was started in 1958, and the missions were flown from May ’61 to May ’63. Seven astronauts were selected but only six missions were flown. Deke Slayton didn’t go up on a Mercury mission but he did go into space in the early ’70s with the Apollo-Soyuz joint missions with the Soviets. Of the seven, only Alan Shepard, the first American in space on May 5, 1961, made it to the moon as well.
Each of the astronauts named their capsules followed by a “7,” representing the seven astronauts. The first one up was Freedom 7; the third, piloted by John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, was the Friendship 7. The Americans were astronauts, drawing off the astro of astronomy and a play off aeronauts, as the first balloonists were named, and even the argonauts, as the ancient, mythic explorers were called.
‘How do I get there?’
Following the Mercury program was the Gemini program of two-man missions. Gemini did such things as have spacecraft separate and dock in space, as well as conduct the first space walks, and they even had a night launch.
There were 12 Gemini missions, the first two uncrewed, and then 10 with crews. Among the crews were the three men, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Pete Conrad, who would take Apollo 11 to the moon and put man on it, a dream since mankind first looked up at that night orb and wondered “How do I get there?”
The Gemini missions took place between April 1964 and November 1966. The missions accomplished everything they were supposed to. This set the stage for the three-man trips to the moon for the Apollo program, including man’s first closeup look at the moon during Christmas ’68, the mission that held me captivated.
Exploring the universe
In the post-World War II era, culture was about a return to normalcy and economic success for America, mixed with the reality of atomic bombs and almost half the world in the grips of communism. The pop culture looking forward seemed to be filled with science fiction and giant, radioactive monsters.
Looking at the future, folks saw aliens invading, rockets (shiny, movie-model rockets) and giant creatures like ants, spiders and Godzilla, all sprung from radiation gone wild. When the space program hit, a whole new, optimistic wave came along. Shows, movies and toys became the subject of space. A spy-thriller like a James Bond movie (see “Dr. No” or “You Only Live Twice”) had 007 saving spaceships and averting world wars.
There were TV shows documenting the ongoing space program as well as shows like “Star Trek” and “It’s About Time,” a comedy about astronauts going back in time to caveman days. When it comes to the toys, I know a lot about them, since each Christmas seemed to bring the latest astro-inspired plaything to show up in the Sears catalog Wish Book.
Among the toy items I had over the years was a G.I. Joe that was an astronaut fitted out just like the Mercury astronauts. He had a silver spacesuit, a space helmet, and he came with his own space capsule! It was a one-man, gray plastic, spaceship, just like the ones I saw on TV and in the encyclopedia.
Others might like their G.I. Joes to be “fighting men” but my Joe was exploring the universe like my heroes. Over the years I eventually lost all of it, but if you have one today it might go for as much as $200 or $250. I even had the yellow inflatable raft so when he splashed down (in the tub) he could paddle to safety.
A nice mix of real and fantasy
I also got into plastic models when I was a kid and one of the things they put out apart from hot rods, sailing ships, tanks and movie monsters was rocket ships, just like the ones I was watching launch on TV. The one I got (for Christmas, of course) was the giant- sized Apollo spaceship that included the massive Saturn V rocket, the service module, the command module and the lunar lander. I had the whole kit-n-kaboodle sitting under the Christmas tree compliments of that first-in-flight guy, Santa Clause.
With a tube of glue and the detail stick-ons that came in the box I could launch successful trips multiple times a day. It was almost four feet tall and so just a bit shorter then me. It came in sections so you could duplicate the mission where the lunar lander hooked onto the nose of the command module and then separated for a landing on the moon’s surface (we had slate tile in the foyer, which doubled for the moon pretty handily).
I would also rush into the den on Christmas morning back then and sometimes find plastic spacemen that were the astronaut equals of the “little green army men,” with laser rifles and ray-gun pistols, and they faced off with giant space monsters that would crawl across the floor to attack when I pulled their string. It was a nice mix of real and fantasy, with real being the “here and now” and the fantasy being the “what if and why not?” It seemed each Christmas morning kept pace with NASA as I watched the astronauts on the news and then went to my bedroom to play with the toys.
A historic choice1968 had been a hard year for Americans and humanity. There had been race riots, student riots and anti-war riots, many times with deaths. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert “Bobby” Kennedy had both been assassinated. North Korea captured an American naval vessel and the sailors aboard. There were riots at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, much of which was televised. The war in Vietnam raged on. There were more riots in Paris, Mexico City and elsewhere in the world. The Soviets invaded Czechoslovakia. Tensions were high with Cuba. In a year with few positive things, the mission to the moon was an end-of-year chance for a little optimism.
NASA had changed the plan in order to go ahead and send men to visit the moon for the first time. They knew it would be at Christmas and that there would be a live broadcast from the moon on Christmas Eve, with the biggest audience up to that time in history.
The three astronauts, Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders, weren’t told what to do, but just to choose something “appropriate.” The mission launched from Cape Canaveral on Dec. 21 and the ship got to the moon on Christmas Eve. They would orbit the moon 10 times, each trip taking about two hours with about 45 minutes out of Earth contact as they traveled on the far side of the moon.
On their ninth orbit they provided a live TV broadcast, heard by a quarter of the whole world, estimated at one billion people, including in the USSR where Christmas was illegal. The astronauts made a historic choice for their 27-minute broadcast. They pointed the camera down at the surface, gave their impressions of it and pointed out potential landing sites for the upcoming Apollo missions.
Then, as they closed their broadcast, they took turns reading the first 10 verses of the Book of Genesis from the Bible. They chose the creation story because it had specific meaning to several major world religions, including Judaism, Islam and Christianity, as well as others. And with men now looking down on the Earth from afar, actually in the “heavens” above, amongst the stars, it seemed the perfect thing to do. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the Earth.” They closed with a greeting to everyone back “on the good Earth.”
On the tenth orbit as they blasted their engines to head home, Lovell radioed to Mission Control, “… please be informed there is a Santa Claus.”
