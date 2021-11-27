The Town Crier: Church chuckles

There’s a great Jimmy Stewart movie called “Shenandoah” about a Virginia father trying to keep his family out of the Civil War.
The film starts with his large family going to church before the war starts, and they arrive late as always. When the preacher mentions this, Jimmy tells him he doesn’t think his tardiness has kept the Lord waiting. It’s a funny bit.
If it’s one thing Southerners like, it’s a funny story. While other parts of the country may specialize in the one-liner, the classic joke or observational humor, Southerners like a good, funny story.
If you’ve never heard Jerry Clower from Yazoo City, Mississippi, you’ve really missed something. He doesn’t just tell a story, he tells a whole comedic history of friends and family. But then, isn’t that like the typical Southern family when they get together? Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas or a big birthday party, once things get going, the funny stories show up.
Just plain witty and funny
Another source of comedy in the South is of course the church. I read once someone said, “If you were born in the South, no matter where you are on Sunday morning, you know where you’re supposed to be.”
Funny things don’t usually happen during the service but the laughs can come either from an illustration the preacher gives or from the events around the service. Case in point: The congregation seems to not be fans of overly long sermons. So during the sermon a man in the congregation got up and started heading toward the door. “Where you going, Brother?” asks the preacher. “To get a haircut,” the man replies. “Right now? Why didn’t you get a haircut before the service?” the preacher asks. “I didn’t need one then ...” I’ve often thought a preacher knows when to wrap things up when he starts to hear the growling of the stomachs from the pews.
I got a book awhile back called “Saints, Demons and Asses” by Gary Hollaway which a lot of these examples will come from, and in it he has collected numerous stories from church doings. Some of the stories have a serious purpose when trying to put forth a theological point, but many are just plain witty and funny.
Of course you’re going to get funny stories most any time a group of people come together. There’s just too much humanity in one place for something funny not to happen. I was on a job once and it was a tough job with lots of people involved. Someone asked me later if it was a fun job. I replied, “No, it wasn’t fun ... but it was funny. We laughed at something every day.” And so it is with gatherings at the church house, lots of people equals lots of opportunity for laughs.
Kids say the darnedest things and so it is at church. One pastor was preaching a series over several nights. His granddaughter was there on the first night when he went long. He asked her the next day if she was going with him again that night. She said, “Paw-paw, you preached so long last night, you about quit me from going to church.”
At a college there was a forum being conducted by Brother Woods along with several other preachers. Among the group was one known as a long-winded speaker, Brother Nichols, that could go on and on. A student asked a question of Woods who, rather than answer, said, “Brother Nichols is here, let’s let him answer the question.” The student replied, “I don’t want to know that much about it” and sat back down.
'They are wheat, but he is straw'
Misheard lyrics are another source of fun. And kids frequently get them wrong. For “Jesus Love Me” one kid thought they were saying “They are wheat, but he is straw.” I guess they were thinking about the hungry animals in the manger, which brings us to the Christmas carols.
Although never described in the Good Book as needing a shave, one kid heard “Hark, the hairy angels sing ...” And then there are a lot of kids that think the angel’s name is Harold.
“Bringing in the Sheaves” is another old favorite that, to my knowledge, singing it is the only time in my life I’ve used the word "sheaves." You can see how kids would think they are singing “Bringing in the cheese” or “Bringing in the sheep” or “Bringing in the sheets.” And lots of kids try and look up “Joyce” in the Bible, without success, because they think the song is saying “We shall go to Joyce’s, bringing in the sheaves.”
Adults can also hear things wrong, especially with some of the names and phrases from the Bible that are difficult or uncommon to the modern ear. I’m reminded that one must speak slowly and clearly when talking about one of the craftsmen of Solomon’s temple “Hiram, son of Abiff.” We wouldn’t want anyone thinking Hiram was a bad guy.
'Well, he asked'
My own run-in with church music miscues happened because a pastor at vacation Bible school I was attending during the summer opened the floor for any requests for hymns any of us kids wanted to sing. I chimed in with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!” In my defense, it had been months since I had heard it on the radio, so thought “Well, he asked.”
The pastor was a good sport and he led the kiddie congregation in the singalong. I dare say it was one of the few songs we sang at church that the kids knew all the words to. I don’t actually remember this happening but my mom sure does. She was embarrassed then, but laughs about it now.
Stopping smooching
Another problem that leads to laughs is when a preacher is trying to explain something and it just comes out wrong.
Back years ago, when things were much more formal and circumspect, at a religious college with rather strict rules, one of the women leaders of the college, we’ll call her Miss Smith, approached the campus pastor who spoke at the chapel services and told him she was worried about the romantic goings-on of the kids on campus. This was back in the day, remember, so what they were worried about, kissing, we wouldn’t think twice about today.
So, after the two had come up with a plan of action, the pastor stood in front of the student body and declared in no uncertain terms, “I want the student body to know that Miss Smith and I have decided to stop smooching on campus!”
Moses building the ark?
Sometimes preachers just misspeak. One preacher was at a tent revival and going through his sermon. His good friend, another preacher, came in after he had started. Afterward, the preacher greeted his friend in the pews and said, “Brother, I didn’t see you. When did you come in?” The buddy laughed and said, “I came in while you were having Moses build the ark.”
In another case, again back decades ago, the preacher meant to say "... like lighthouses on the Rock of Gibraltar.” Unfortunately for him, but to the laughs of the congregation, instead of “lighthouses” he said “outhouses.” Well, in church, you gotta take the laughs when you can get them.
'It's a good one, isn't it?'
There are several stories about sermons and repeated sermons. The first one I heard was about a new preacher that they were thinking of hiring. He preached a great sermon, so they hired him. The next week he preached the exact same sermon, and the week after that. The deacons came to him and asked when he was going to preach a different sermon. “When the congregation acts on this one!” he said.
In another, a preacher was doing a series and preached the same sermon two nights in a row. After the second service his wife said, “Honey, you preached that same sermon last night.” “I know,” he said, “It’s a good one, isn’t it?”
And back in the old days, preachers would write out their sermons, and other preachers might “borrow” them, like comedians stealing each other's jokes.
After finishing a sermon, a preacher saw the preacher he had copied it from in the back. He apologized, saying he was sorry for using it. “That’s OK,” the other preacher said, “The fellow I got it from said you could use it too!”
Their own group best of all
People seem to love jokes about their own group best of all. Old Jewish comedians tell “Jewish jokes,” and who laughs harder at “You might be a redneck if ...” jokes than rednecks?
So as someone that was raised in the Baptist Church, I thought this one was pretty funny. A ship sinks and only one survivor, a Baptist man, makes it to a tropical desert island. After many years, a passing ship sees his signal fire and sends a rescue boat.
When the boat arrives onshore the captain gets out and greets the marooned man. The man says, “Captain, I’ve been stuck here for years and I’m so glad to see you.” The captain asks him how he lived over all those years. The man replies, “Well, see that hut over there? That’s where I sleep. See that other hut there? That’s my kitchen. And that third hut there is my church!” “I see,” said the captain. The captain then pointed over to a fourth hut. “And what’s that hut?” “Oh,” says the survivor, “that’s where I used to go to church.”
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
