A few years ago the Town Crier looked at “hot jobs” while summer was around the corner. Hot jobs were defined as those jobs in summer where it gets really, really hot.
It included jobs like roofers, asphalt road workers and the folks that work inside the mills in the dye houses, where boiling water dying carpet makes for a sauna the size of a city block.
Now, with winter about over, it seemed time to look at cold jobs, the jobs where you better be bundled up to be able to buck the freeze.
I can’t stand working in the cold, especially when you’re doing something where you have to touch metal. Beauty may be skin deep, but cold goes all the way to the bone. And any kind of eye-wear, from safety googles to bifocals, in the cold gets chilled and passes it on to your face.
With hot jobs I tell people once it gets over 98 degrees you pretty much can’t cool off because that’s the temperature of your body. If it’s 98 inside and outside, there’s nowhere to go. And, I’ve always thought that once the temp gets below 32 degrees (O Celsius) you’re fighting a losing battle. That’s the temperature that water freezes ... and guess what, your body is more than half water.
Reading the small print
When thinking about cold jobs it turns out that a lot of them are the same as the hot jobs, just during winter.
When you’re outside you’re at the whims of the winds. And a cold wind just makes it that much worse. And the weather reports have been getting more alarmist. Almost every cold front is cause for alarm, because, you know, there might be a 3% chance of strong winds or maybe, dun duh dun dunnnnn, precipitation.
And so I’ve noticed that frequently the weather now reports the “wind chill feel like” temps rather than the real temperatures. I’ve glanced at the screen and seen 24 degrees when the actual temperature is going to be 38 ... but they factored in the wind and, voila, you get a shocking low reading.
And if they really get carried away they’ll post the “temperature difference” in the next 24 hours so they can flash on the map “-20 degrees,” not meaning it’s going to be minus 20 degrees on the thermometer, but that it’s going to cool off from long-sleeve, 60 degrees to sweater weather 40 degrees. Now we have to read the small print on the weather report.
They keep working
Construction workers start structures from the ground up. And on a new, large carpet mill, the workers putting up the steel don’t get to wait for spring-like weather to go to work. They get the green light when the company says “Go!” (or maybe it’s the bank). And that might just be in January.
The workers are out in an open field surveying the corners. Then comes the heavy equipment, the kinds you’re not supposed to operate while taking cough medicine. Then giant concrete pads are poured, and the workers march around on and wade in the fresh concrete that steams because it’s warmer than the air.
Then come beams and girders and workers climbing in the cold, cold sky, locking it altogether. Yes, the wind chill does matter 40, 50, even 60 feet high, but then so does the wind up there. Except for a downpour of some type, they keep working; there are deadlines to be met, schedules to keep.
Bundled up in work wear and with hoodies under their helmets, they go through the cold weather work cycle, breaking a sweat, then having to wait while the perspiration chills until the next burst of labor. Finally, the walls are up and the roof is on and they are working inside, just as the weather turns nice.
The color of Georgia red clay
And of course the road crews are out, with the possibility of working any of the 365 days of the year. They measure their progress horizontally instead of vertically like the construction workers do.
The road crews are out there patching the holes and laying out the gutters and sidewalks, but they’re also out there when the drains under the roads wash out in the winter rains. Then it’s digging out trenches while the water still flows and the dirt turns to mud and the mud turns to muck.
From the knees down they’re the color of Georgia red clay. There’s not much that can keep you warm when you’re wet. And sure, there’s the flag holder, standing still in the cold, watching from one end to the other to make sure the cars can still pass. About the only way they can generate any warmth is by stomping their feet. Not anything like sitting in front of a cozy fire, is it?
And how many times are they out there and we mutter, “Oh, great!” in disgust because we, in our warm cars with music playing and talking to friends on the phone, are going to be delayed four minutes? I’ll look in the mirror and yell “Guilty” to that one.
One that you may not think about because when you talk to them they are across a counter from you in the perfectly climate-controlled store you are shopping in, but for large parts of the day the butcher at the grocery store is working in a refrigerated work area. You see them back behind the glass, but it’s about 40 degrees back there and they are handling cold steaks and ham hocks while operating chilled slicers.
And we all know that in and out, from cold to warm constantly, messes with your body trying to keep you at a comfortable temperature. Butchers wear white smocks, and I’m hoping they’re fleece lined.
You could be in North Dakota
First responders didn’t make the “hot work” list, but I am putting them on the cold work list because it’s got to be just that much more miserable to work a car wreck when it’s a freezing cold night than just about any other time.
In this mix you have law enforcement officers, ambulance EMTs, firefighters and tow truck operators. And for some accidents there is a lot of delay due to the assessment of the situation. Is someone injured? How do we get them out safely and into a stable condition in the ambulance? Is the wreck confusing?
Investigators have to interview, look at the evidence and then ponder what exactly happened. Is a vehicle down in a ditch? How are they going to get it out and what impact on the traffic flow is it going to have? These things can take hours to resolve ... and all in 20 degree weather. The only thing I can say to our first responders is no matter how cold it gets here, just remember, there’s a crew just like yours working a wreck in North Dakota!
The definition of misery
And for firefighters, there’s the water issue when the cold is below freezing. While we don’t get that cold here very often and the odds of a fire needing to be put out on just such a night is also reduced, still, when those two events line up, yikes.
I’ve seen footage from New York City fires during the winter where the water being sprayed on the fire is simultaneously forming icicles as it drips down the side of the building. And then there’s all that water on the ground that can quickly freeze and cause a slip-sliding affair on the ground around the trucks. Cold and dangerous is a particularly bad combo. And of course, once the emergency is over and done with, the firefighters have to wrap all their wet gear in the cold. That I would think is the definition of misery.
A polar atmosphere
The last one I want to think about is that worker that makes sure our parties are a success, that our sports teams stay refreshed and that fishermen keep their catch ready for the frying pan. I’m talking about the ice factory worker.
The ice factory worker is there year-round in a polar atmosphere making a polar product. They say the arctic ice is melting, but the ice in the ice factory just keeps on coming.
There are some workers there that do the books or make the sales calls, or service the freezers on location, but there are a handful that are right there side by side with the cubes. In the summer they can take their 10-minute breaks and go outside into the hot Georgia sun. But in winter there is no place to hide from the cold.
The ice factory worker is literally making the cold! Dressed like they are ready to race to the South Pole, they live in an environment that is as foreign to us as the Amazon is to a Canadian.
I don’t know what they get paid, but it’s not enough.
Next time you’re going from your heated home to your heated car to your heated workspace, give a little credit for those who do the cold jobs so you don’t have to!
