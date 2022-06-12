The American Civil War was on a scale that the world would not see again until World War I some 50 years later. The war grew into a slugfest of what is now considered “Total War,” with the national economies of each side pouring into the effort.
The technology was advanced from the times of Napoleon and as such the casualties grew exponentially, and where previous wars were frequently fought by small, professional armies, the Civil War drew in hundreds of thousands of volunteers and draftees.
Sherman and Grant, leaders of the U.S. armies, went after everything the enemy had, whether the enemy army or its infrastructure or even civilian components including farms where food to feed the Rebel armies was grown. If Sherman had had B-52 bombers he would have carpet bombed Atlanta.
And so, at the end of the war, huge swaths of the South lay in ruins. Cities like Atlanta, Columbia, South Carolina, and Richmond had burned-out shells where buildings had been. The countryside from Atlanta to Savannah was ravaged as if by a swarm of human locusts 60 miles wide. Ships were sunk in Southern channels, bridges were burned and railroads ripped up.
Where houses had stood, brick chimneys known as “Sherman’s Sentries” were all that remained. And the economy of the South was decimated by the inflation of ultimately worthless Confederate money and then by the end of chattel slavery on which the Southern wealth from cotton was based.
Add to that the loss of so many animals, like horses, mules, pigs and chickens, and then finally the hundreds of thousands of Southern men who would never come home or who would come home with permanent disabilities and the shock and horror of the four years of war seemed beyond dealing with to many.
Finally, there was the occupation of the conquering army. People throughout the South — Black, white and even Native Americans — asked themselves, “What do I do now?”
The answer? Leave
For a group of some unrepentant Confederate patriots, the answer was: Leave. They considered both the economic and political situation untenable and so exodus was sought out. About three million Southerners left the South, with the vast majority moving to other parts of the U.S., including Northern cities where work could be found or following the frontier westward, but some went to Canada or Europe and some to Mexico. And for others, the far off land of Brazil was their destination. About 20,000 Southerners (estimates range from 8,000 to 40,000) went about as far south as you could go. This is where they became known as “Os Confederados.”
Brazil was probably as mysterious to the immigrants then as the country is to most Americans now. Some folks these days know Rio de Janeiro and Carnival. Some know Brazilian winning soccer teams, the only nation to have won the World Cup of soccer five times. And some people have seen nature films about the Amazon River and its rainforest.
On the other hand, a lot of people can’t even find it on a map and think if you go there they give you a free monkey when you leave (the free monkey thing comes from “The Simpsons” where they go to Brazil and the cartoon got it so wrong there was an international diplomatic protest!).
One of the things that attracted Southerners to the idea of moving to Brazil was that an American missionary had gone there and written about it, stating that the landscape and agriculture was similar to the American South.
Another selling point for some was that slavery was still legal in Brazil and they felt they might be able to continue the way of life they had been living before abolition.
This information was accompanied by the information, however, that slavery was gradually on the wane, with no new slave imports for decades and — this was one they would have to get used to — the Brazilian mix of races allowed for the free Blacks there to be treated as equals and that marriage between anyone was accepted there.
Brazil had slavery another 20 years after the U.S. but it went away without a shot fired and with discussions of how much the owners would be paid for their economic loss. The culture there was extremely different than how things played out here.
Where to go?
On one hand, the Southerners looking to “immigrate” had to pick a place. For the ones that went to Mexico, the government there was a puppet government set up by the Europeans, and a war was on to overthrow it by the Mexican Nationals.
The immigrants there were on the losing side (again) and either had to flee when the Nationalists won or were killed in battles and raids.
This conflict, by the way, is where the Cinco de Mayo holiday comes from, when the Mexicans defeated the French who were supporting the Mexican emperor who was a European archduke!
Brazil had a similar climate in places, a welcoming government seeking American immigrants and rich farmland going for 22 cents an acre with a four-year line of credit. Here in the American West the government had set the price at $1.25 an acre.
Like wagon trains west, the Brazil-headed Southerners traveled in groups on ships, told to bring their own tools, tents, seeds and cuttings for plants and enough supplies to get them through the first six months. They also brought personal items and some furniture, and some even brought pianos. These were clearly people looking to move permanently.
On one ship, tickets were $30 for head of household or singles, $20 for wife and each older child, and young children $10 each, this for an 8,000-mile, one- to two-month voyage. Families got the first ton of cargo included in the price of the ticket (you have to pay for one suitcase on airplanes now).
But just because you left out of the Port of New Orleans didn’t mean you’d get there as planned. One ship crashed in Cuba. Another was turned back because of a smallpox breakout, and still another had the ship confiscated by creditors in the Virgin Islands. But the immigrants kept coming, with almost 12,000 estimated to have come in just through the port of Rio de Janeiro alone in a four-year period. There were other colonies in other areas in Brazil.
Changed lives
I first heard the story of ex-Confederates moving to Brazil in a 1972 article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution when Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter visited one of the colony sites when he was governor of Georgia. Rosalynn had ancestors that immigrated there. They talked to the descendants and heard stories handed down about the lives that had changed for thousands.
As a kid in 1972, my imagination pictured these exiles in a primitive jungle compound waaaaay up the Amazon, having all kinds of adventures avoiding head-shrinking natives accompanied by their loyal and resourceful pet monkeys. Well, it turns out there was one Amazon jungle colony, Santarem, but they did so well making a profit off their sugarcane and rubber farms that they could afford to move back into civilization and so almost nothing is left of that settlement except for overgrown graves.
A lot of Confederados settled in Rio de Janeiro but the vast majority settled in areas near Sao Paulo, a major city that’s the capital of the state of Sao Paulo (you know, like New York, New York). There, the countryside is rolling and agriculture is a way of life.
Of the many towns the Confederados went to, the largest single colony was around a town called Santa Barbara. Eventually, the community of Southerners there had grown enough so the stop on the railroad (which they helped bring) was called Santa Barbara Station, and then eventually, Americana.
There was much debate back in the states about the immigration “out” of America. The U.S. was the place people were supposed to be coming to.
Eventually the government, the newspapers and media and even Robert E. Lee speaking from retirement tried to dissuade people from leaving the U.S., especially after the war when so much work was to be done. In most cases the people leaving represented what we call a “Brain Drain” as beneficial members of society were leaving.
In one case, a group of immigrants to Brazil were mostly doctors and their families. If an immigrant returned to the U.S., immigration was played up as a failure in the papers. But in letters to friends, immigrants reported you could plant corn in January there … and then three more times that year.
Most did well, with new arrivals more than replacing those returning to the U.S. The Brazilian government left you to do what you liked and even in an officially Catholic country the immigrants were allowed to worship as they pleased.
As you can see, this is a pretty interesting story and one you may have never heard. But it got even more interesting for me when, and this will be next week’s Town Crier, I actually got to go to Americana in Brazil, see where the Confederados lived, visit the Museum of Immigrants there and even talk to the 80- plus-year-old granddaughter of one of the original immigrants. Come back next week for a witness account from a “Lost Colony of the Confederacy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.